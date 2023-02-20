An Elysian Fields ISD student was shot and killed in Shreveport this past weekend.
Kip Lewis, 17, died Saturday night.
Shreveport police did not immediately respond to a request for information. The Shreveport Times reported police and fire were called to the 2200 block of Clyde Fant Parkway "on reports of shooting. Upon arrival, first responders discovered Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, Texas shot in the upper body. Lewis was transported to Ochsner LSU Health and was pronounced dead at 6:17 p.m."
In a statement posted Sunday, Elysian Fields ISD said the community is "heartbroken at the tragic loss of one of our own." Lewis was a junior at Elysian Fields High School. He is the son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis, and brother of EFHS graduates Makenna and Hannah, EFISD said. Bradley serves as a board member on the EFISD Board of Trustees and Lorie has been a longtime second-grade teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School, EFISD said.
"Our hearts are breaking for Kip’s family and his many friends in our community and beyond," the district said. "EFISD is closed for Presidents Day on Monday but the district will have counselors available for all students when we return to school on Tuesday. We ask that you please join us in surrounding the Lewis family with love and prayers as we commit to standing with them through this most difficult time."
Several area school districts, including Marshall and Carthage, were asking students and staff to wear orange on Tuesday in support of the Lewis family. Waskom ISD, out for winter break this week, was asking everyone to wear orange to the game on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at Spring Hill.
The Rawlings Tigers Tyler, in a message on Facebook, said they were "shocked and heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of our own, Kip Lewis."
"Kip, a Junior at Elysian Fields High School, was a dual standout athlete in both Baseball and Football," Regional Director Jerron Mumphrey and Head Coach Luke Miller said. "With blazing speed and cannon for a right arm, Kip was to begin playing his second season for the Tigers as Centerfielder and Pitcher in our High School Program.
"This is a devastating loss for our Organization as well as the Elysian Fields Yellow Jackets Baseball Team and their entire community. Please join us in wrapping your arms in prayer around Kip’s Parents Bradley and Lorie as well as his sisters Makenna and Hannah as they navigate this most difficult time."