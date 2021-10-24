Editor’s note: This story contains explicit content.
A retired Marshall doctor who was accused by a former patient of sexual assault and intentional drugging while under his treatment has now had a lawsuit filed against him in the Harrison County courts.
Recently retired Marshall Doctor Shaun Kelehan, who surrendered his medical license this summer after patients came forward with similar allegations of inappropriate sexual behavior between doctor and patient, is now being sued for $1 million in damages in the Harrison County 71st District Court by former patient Marshall “Trey” Wood.
Also listed as defendants in the lawsuit are Kelehan’s former business where he practiced medicine, Access Family Health in Marshall, as well as up to five additional “John Does,” who possibly helped perpetuate the alleged inappropriate behavior.
Wood’s attorney Mark Perrin of Perrin Law Firm in Dallas said Kelehan has not yet issued a response to the lawsuit as of Friday and, due to the backlog of cases in the courts system, Perrin is not sure when the case might go to trial.
“Mr. Kelehan has not filed an answer to the lawsuit yet. Given the delays in the courts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, on top of the already full dockets of Texas courts, I would not expect this case to go to trial for quite a while,” Perrin said.
The Lawsuit
In the lawsuit, Perrin states the defendant is Kelehan and up to five other “John Does.”
“The John Does are potential defendants if discovery uncovers that anyone in addition to Mr. Kelehan participated in assaulting Trey,” Perrin said.
The original petition of the lawsuit states the case is about abuse of power between a doctor and the patient he was supposed to be treating but instead harmed.
“This is a case about abuse of trust and power. Defendant Kelehan was Mr. Wood’s physician and friend and used that status to provide prescription medications to Mr. Wood under the guise of providing medical care while the actual effect was to enable and exacerbate Mr. Wood’s drug addiction and, eventually, incapacitating him so that Defendant Kelehan could sexually assault Mr. Wood,” the lawsuit states. “The prescription medications included narcotics, opiates, and benzodiazepines and sometimes were provided via prescription and sometimes from Defendant Kelehan’s personal stash. Defendant Kelehan’s conduct has caused incalculable harm and long-lasting psychological damage to Mr. Wood.”
The lawsuit states that Wood first became a patient of Kelehan’s in 2008, while in the midst of a drug addiction.
“Mr. Wood grew up in Marshall, Texas and began a physician-patient relationship with Defendant Kelehan in 2008. Their professional relationship continued for a number of years until developing into a personal, as well as professional, relationship. Defendant Kelehan began accompanying Mr. Wood and a woman with whom Mr. Wood then had a relationship on trips on a private jet and would accept free tickets to concerts and Houston Rockets’ games with them. Simultaneously, Defendant Kelehan was providing Mr. Wood with narcotics, opiates, and benzodiazepines. Mr. Wood was a drug addict at the time, and his addiction was enabled and exacerbated by Defendant Kelehan’s actions,” the lawsuit states.
Perrin also said the narcotics given to Wood by Kelehan sometimes came from returned medication from other patients of Kelehan’s, which is one of the issues the Texas Medical Board reprimanded Kelehan for in the fall of 2020 after Wood’s allegations came to light during a Marshall Police Department investigation.
“Sometimes Defendant Kelehan provided those drugs to Mr. Wood through a prescription and sometimes Defendant Kelehan would provide these prescription medications to Mr. Wood without a prescription, from a container in his home that contained medications that had been returned by his patients,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant Kelehan continued to provide narcotics, opiates, and benzodiazepines to Mr. Wood for a number of years.”
During one of the incidents of Kelehan dosing Wood with narcotics, an alleged sexual assault occurred and others similar instances followed, the lawsuit states.
“In at least October of 2016 and March of 2017, Defendant Kelehan’s provision of prescription medication to Mr. Wood took an even more nefarious turn,” the lawsuit reads. “On at least those two occasions, Defendant Kelehan drugged Mr. Wood with Seroquel, Librium, and/or Klonopin. Defendant Kelehan did this with full knowledge of Mr. Wood’s drug addiction and with full knowledge of the effect those drugs would have on Mr. Wood.”
After dosing Wood, Kelehan then sexually assaulted him while he was incapacitated, the lawsuit states.
“Defendant Kelehan gave Mr. Wood these drugs for the purpose of incapacitating him. In fact, Mr. Wood subsequently recorded a conversation with Defendant Kelehan in which Defendant Kelehan affirmatively stated: ‘Well I had you on Seroquel, no it was Librium. You were moving in slow motion. That’s what they’re supposed to do, they’re like tranquilizers.’ Once Defendant Kelehan incapacitated Mr. Wood with the prescription drugs he provided, he sexually assaulted Mr. Wood. Mr. Wood did not consent to the sexual conduct and, in fact, could not have done so given the condition he was in as a result of the conduct of Defendant Kelehan. Mr. Wood could not resist or fight back and did not fully appreciate, at the time or for some time in the future, what had actually occurred while he was incapacitated.”
The Tapes
Wood later, at the request of a Marshall Police Investigator, recorded Kelehan on several video and audio tapes recorded Kelehan admitting to drugging Wood and then committing sexual acts upon him while he was incapacitated and sick from the dosing of medications.
Perrin said he believes those recorded videos and audio tapes will be permitted in the trial to show evidence backing Wood’s allegations.
“I certainly expect the tapes will play a significant role in my client’s claims against Mr. Kelehan,” Perrin said.
The tapes, which were obtained by Wood at the request of the Marshall police during their investigation of Kelehan, were never heard or played for the grand jury, which failed to bring criminal charges against Kelehan despite the Texas Medical Board’s reprimand.
Perrin said the conduct of the Marshall police and their tactics of asking an alleged assault victim to obtain his own video and audio taped confessions from his perpetrator could be addressed at a later date after the lawsuit against Kelehan is resolved.
“As this lawsuit is focused on Mr. Kelehan’s behavior, any efforts to address Harrison County’s acts or omissions with regard to the assaults on my client would be addressed in a separate proceeding,” Perrin said.
Other Victims
Perrin said while Wood is his only client, other potential victims have come forward alleging similar inappropriate and unwanted sexual behavior from Kelehan.
“The Texas Medical Board was informed of Defendant Kelehan’s actions and took steps to investigate,” the lawsuit states. “After that investigation and hearings to afford Defendant Kelehan an opportunity to respond, Defendant Kelehan surrendered his license to practice medicine in Texas. Upon information and belief, the Texas Medical Board’s investigation discovered one or more additional individuals who complained of unwanted sexual advances by Defendant Kelehan.”
The lawsuit also delves into the reasons Wood waited some time, until he had achieved sobriety, to report the alleged sexual assault incidents.
“Mr. Wood was not able to with any real certainty recall or appreciate what had been done to him until he achieved sobriety years after the events in question — a task made infinitely more difficult by Defendant Kelehan’s enabling and exacerbating Mr. Wood’s drug addiction and the psychological harm caused by the sexual assaults,” the lawsuit states. “In addition, despite being a fiduciary, Defendant Kelehan did not fully disclose with candor his sexual assaults of Mr. Wood and, instead, took steps to fraudulently conceal his wrongful actions from Mr. Wood. Mr. Wood had extended periods of incapacity in the years following the events in question that were directly caused by Defendant Kelehan’s fraudulent concealment, including his actions that enabled and exacerbated Mr. Wood’s drug addiction through the time he achieved sobriety.”
Alleged Damages
As a result of Wood’s alleged damages incurred from the assaults and drugging, Perrin said his client is seeking at least $1 million in compensation.
“Texas Rule of Civil Procedure 47© requires that a plaintiff state whether his damages fall into one of four specifically delineated categories,” Perrin said. “The largest category is ‘over $1 million’ and that is the category in which my client’s claims belong. It will ultimately be up to a jury to decide what amount of compensation is appropriate for the harm caused my client my Mr. Kelehan.”
The lawsuit states, “defendants’ sexual assaults were the direct and a proximate cause of injury to Mr. Wood and the damages resulting therefrom, as discussed herein.”
Perrin said not only is Kelehan responsible for the abuse of power he exhibited during his care of his patient, but Kelehan’s practice, Access Family Health in Marshall, is also responsible and should be held accountable for negligence.
“Defendant Access Family Health is responsible for this conduct as it failed to properly supervise or train Defendant Kelehan and pursuant to the doctrine of respondent superior.”
Perrin said Kelehan’s actions and Access Family Health in Marshall’s negligence of those actions have caused long lasting harm for Wood.
“As a result of Defendants’ acts and omissions alleged herein, Mr. Wood has suffered in the past, and to a reasonably probability will suffer in the future, physical and emotional pain and suffering, mental anguish, lost earnings and loss of earning capacity, and significant medical expenses, for which he seeks recovery,” the lawsuit states. “Plaintiff has endured years of therapy and rehab to heal from the indescribable harm caused by Defendants and continues to deal with the emotional and psychological trauma directly caused by Defendants’ conduct.”
In concluding the petition of the lawsuit, Perrin said despite the time that has passed since the incidents described, the lawsuit is still valid due to nature of allegations having no statue of limitations according to Texas law.
“Because Defendant Kelehan’s conduct is that described as a felony under Sections 22.011 and 22.021 of the Texas Penal Code, there is no statutory limitation on Mr. Wood’s exemplary damages recovery,” the lawsuit states.
A trial date has not yet been set to hear the lawsuit in the Harrison County 71st District Court.