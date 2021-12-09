More candidates have filed for the March 1 primaries, with some races drawing contenders, specifically in the Harrison County Republican Party Primary, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.
In the county clerk race, Debra Hatfield officially filed for office Monday, Dec. 6, challenging incumbent Liz Whipkey James, who filed Dec. 2, and is seeking her second term in office.
In the Pct. 4 County Commissioner race, incumbent William “Jay” Ebarb also filed Monday, drawing two opponents — Harleton resident JR Barrett, who filed Monday; and Marshall resident Rayford McCracken Jr., who filed Tuesday. Ebarb is seeking his third term.
Other new filings on the Republican Party ticket this week include incumbents Harrison County Judge Chad Sims on Monday, Harrison County Treasurer Sherry Rushing on Monday and Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Judge John D. Oswalt on Tuesday. Sims and Rushing are both seeking their second term in office. Oswalt, who was initially appointed for the office in September 2019, is running on the ballot for the first time.
Gregg Greer, candidate for Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Judge, officially filed for the office Monday.
Incumbents who filed earlier, on Dec. 1, in the Republican Party Primary were: County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black, District Clerk Sherry Haynes Griffis, and District Attorney Reid McCain. Black is seeking his third term, Griffis is seeking her seventh term in office, and McCain is seeking his second term.
For the Democratic Party Primary, local party chair Maxine Golightly reported that Demisha Crawford officially filed for the office of Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Judge seat on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Incumbent Pct. 2 County Commissioner Zephaniah Timmins filed earlier on the Democratic Party Primary ballot, on Dec. 2. Timmins is seeking his third term.
Filing for both the March 1 Republican and Democratic primaries opened Nov. 13. Filing ends at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13.
Countywide positions on the ballot for the 2022 Primaries include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, Pct. 2 justice of the peace, and Pct. 3 justice of the peace.
Candidates for the Democratic Party can file for office by calling party chair Maxine Golightly at (903) 918-0521 or contacting her through the Harrison County Democratic Party Facebook page.
Candidates for the Republican Party of Harrison County can file by calling party chair Lee Lester at (903) 738-3824.
Application information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.tx.us, as well as qualifications for all public offices.