The Republican Party of Harrison County has canceled its precinct and county convention to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The convention was set for Saturday. Local party chair, Lee Lester, said the cancellation was necessary, however, in the wake of federal and Centers for Disease Control’s coronavirus advisories.
“The CDC and our President (Donald Trump) has said that we should not get groups together for the next eight weeks to avoid many from being exposed to the COVID-19 virus,” said Lester. “This puts us in a situation to have to make a decision on our convention.
“I know of no cases in Harrison County, as of now,” he added. “That does not mean that some in our group has not been exposed and are contagious.”
Lester said as chair of the Republican Party of Harrison County it is his duty to safeguard the delegates in the county.
“I want to avoid putting any of our delegates at risk in this environment,” he said. “I am exercising my right as chair to postpone our conventions until a later date.”
Maxine Golightly, chair of the Democratic Party of Harrison County, said the party hasn’t been directed to cancel its precinct and county convention at this time.
“It will be short, but will not be canceled,” she said Thursday.
The local Republican Party’s now canceled precinct and county convention was set to allow the party to accept resolutions from the grassroots level as recommendations for the state party to add, change or delete planks on the Republican platform, Lester explained. Delegates for the State Republican Convention are also selected at that time.
“It is likely (at) the April 4 SREC (State Republican Executive Committee) meeting that the state convention scheduled for May 11 to 16 will be postponed until July 15 through 18,” said Lester. “The convention center and the hotels have said (they) would all accommodate the change.
“If this change is made, then we will be allowed to hold our precinct and county conventions up until mid June,” he said. “We can hold our conventions anytime between now and mid-June. Even then, the convention is likely to be different from past conventions.”
For now, Lester said the local party will be constantly monitoring the COVID-19 impact in Harrison County to determine the safest time to host the conventions. In the meantime, party members can submit their resolutions or proposed rule changes to him, via email at lee.lester@yahoo.com.
Those wishing to be considered a delegate to the state convention may also email Lester their name and qualifications (including whether they have voted in Republican Primary, what they have done for the party regarding donations to candidates; phone banking experience; etcetera).
“I intend to form temporary committees to begin working on rules, resolutions and nominating, so that whenever we do have the conventions, a lot of the work will be completed tentatively,” said Lester.