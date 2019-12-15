The Republican Party of Harrison County has extended its filing deadline for the office of sheriff to 6 p.m., Monday.
“Because Sheriff Tom McCool pulled out the last day, there’s an extended filing deadline,” explained local party chair, Lee Lester.
All applications must be filed with the local party chair and must be received by the filing deadline.
“If someone wants to file, I’ll be available for them to file at 6 p.m. Monday,” Lester said, noting he’ll be at the party’s headquarters, located at 709 E. Pinecrest Drive.
Potential candidates may also call the headquarters at (903) 935-7154.
McCool withdrew from the race, announcing his retirement and endorsement for HCSO Chief Deputy Brandon “B.J.” Fletcher.
Fletcher submitted his application on Dec. 9 to be the Republican candidate.
Longtime Marshall Police Department officer, George Gill, filed Nov. 29 to be the Democrat candidate.