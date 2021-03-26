Pro-life advocates from the local and surrounding areas joined the Republican Party of Harrison County, Sunday, in a March for Life rally as an effort to bring awareness of the need to save the lives of the unborn.
“It was an honor to be a part of the Marshall March For Life hosted by Right To Life of East Texas Marion / Harrison County chapter and the Republican Party of Harrison County,” said Mark Lee Dickson, Right to Life East Texas director, who has pushed for “sanctuary cities for the unborn” ordinances, which outlaws abortions inside the city limits of several Texas cities, including Harrison County’s own Waskom.
“The event was to bring awareness and save the lives of the unborn,” said Dickson.
Dickson was glad to hear keynote speaker and House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall) speak favorably of Senate Bill 8 and House Bill 1515, also known as the Texas Heartbeat Act.
“Representative Paddie said that all of us should be very pleased with the pro-life legislation, which will be passed this legislative session — including the Texas Heartbeat Act,” said Dickson.
“We are thankful for every one of our legislative leaders when they stand against the murder of innocent children by abortion,” he added.
Senator Bryan Hughes (R-Mineola) and Rep. Shelby Slawson (R-Stephenville) co-filed the Texas Heartbeat Act earlier this month. The Heartbeat bill is about protecting the unborn baby in the mother’s womb.
“This bill will say when there’s a heartbeat detectable, that little baby is going to be protected from abortion,” Hughes, who represents this area, told the News Messenger before, describing it as a straight forward bill that makes sense.
Like Dickson of Right to Life East Texas, Lee Lester, chairman of the Republican Party of Harrison County, said he too was pleased with Rep. Paddie’s support of the Texas Heartbeat Act.
“Mr. Paddie said he was in support of the Heartbeat bill, and he has now signed onto the Heartbeat bill, which he hadn’t, so to me that’s a success,” said Lester. “Of course through the legislative session, with all that’s going on down there, we will have to track those bills to see if that goes though.
“So both of our (local) representatives, (State Senator) Bryan Hughes and Representative Paddie, have signed up to the Heartbeat bill,” said Lester. “That’s what we were hoping to accomplish.”
Lester said the party was glad to have the support of several county elected officials at Sunday’s March for Life event. Elected officials present included County Judge Chad Sims, Pct. 4 Commissioner Jay Ebarb, Pct. 1 Commissioner William Hatfield, District Attorney Reid McCain, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin, County Court-at-Law Judge Joe Black and Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher.
Monsignor Zach Kunnakkattuthara, of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marshall, also attended as well as other pastors from local and surrounding areas.
Ladadrian Lawson, a music student from Wiley College rendered the National Anthem. Other program participants included Judge Sims; Marshall Mayor Terri Brown; Pamela Payne, president of Right to Life of East Texas Marion/Harrison County chapter; Deanne Loftis, board president of Mercy Manor in Longview; Detrese Harkey, regional field director for the Republican Party; Chuck Blankenship, chair of the State Republican Executive Committee; and Dickson, who shared his efforts to push for sanctuary city ordinances.
“Twenty-three cities throughout Texas have passed ordinances outlawing abortion within their city limits,” Dickson told the crowd. “Only God knows which city is next.”
Dickson said Right to Life East Texas is one vote shy of seeing abortion outlawed in Odessa.
“On May 1, the citizens of Lubbock will be voting to outlaw abortion within their city limits,” he noted. “One of the mayoral candidates for Fort Worth recently committed that, if elected, he would like to see Fort Worth outlaw abortion.
“This movement for life will not be stopping any time soon; nor is the opposition,” he said.
Noting President Joe Biden’s signing of a presidential memorandum in January to reverse restrictions on abortion access domestically and abroad imposed and expanded by the Trump administration, Dickson encouraged the crowd to continue the push for sanctuary cities for the unborn.
“The Biden Administration announced this year that they are committed to seeing abortion access in every zip code,” said Dickson. “Friends, this is why we need to see abortion outlawed in Marshall and Carthage and every city in Texas.
“We cannot expect our legislators in Austin to do all of the work,” the East Texas Right to Life leader said. “We all need to work together. They need to do their part on the state level and we need to do our part at the local level and together we can see an end to the Texas abortion holocaust.”
Lester said they are pleased with Sunday’s turnout as well as the success of the march as they push to save the lives of the unborn.
“It was a very good event,” said Lester. “Hopefully, we’ll make this an annual event .”