The Republican Party of Texas responded to the news of Marion County GOP censuring State Rep. Chris Paddie, clarifying the extent of their communication with the local party chair.
Marion County GOP chairman Scott Stebbins had indicated that he fact-checked the grievances against Paddie highlighted in Harrison County’s censure letter by confirming the actions with the Republican Party of Texas.
“I saw the (Harrison County) censure letter, and I said let me find out if it’s all factually correct,” Stebbins had told the News Messenger on Thursday. “So I talked to the Republican Party of Texas. I talked to headquarters. They said yea, it’s factually correct.”
The state party clarified on Friday that it was a misunderstanding.
“Republican Party of Texas staff confirmed to the Marion County Chairman the procedure used by Harrison County to censure Rep. Paddie was in accordance with RPT rules,” James Wesolek, Communications Director Republican Party of Texas.
“RPT staff did not comment on the merits of the content used to justify the censure,” said Wesolek.
Stebbins said the executive committee, consisting of himself and 10 precinct chairs, decided to move forward with the censure, having duly offered Paddie an opportunity to speak on the grievances.
According to the censure, Rule 44 of the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) allows the party to sanction a Republican office holder who takes three or more actions during a biennium in opposition to the core principles of the Republican Party of Texas platform.
“Representative Chris Paddie (has demonstrated a consistent pattern of actions demonstrably opposed to the first, second, fourth, ninth, and tenth core principles of the RPT Platform, by repeatedly voting contrary to these core principles, and abusing his authority as Chairman of the State Affairs Committee in the 87th Texas Legislature to thwart the advancement of bills favorable to these Core Principles,” the censure states.
The censure, which is identical to the one passed by Harrison County’s party, cited the same 18 grievances. The Marion County Republican Party is requesting that the State Republican Executive Committee (SREC) approves this resolution of censure and impose on Rep. Paddie the full set of penalties provided in Rule 44 of the Rules of the Republican Party of Texas.
“We strongly encourage our fellow Republican Party Executive Committees of the Cass, Panola, Sabine, and Shelby Counties, who are also part of House District 9, to pass this, or a similar resolution, to demonstrate the widespread dissatisfaction with the lack of representation we have received by Chris Paddie, and the solidarity of the grassroots in opposition to his continued status as our elected representative,” the censure states.
Wesolek noted that the State Republican Executive Committee will act on any censure activities taken at the county level at the group’s next quarterly meeting in December.