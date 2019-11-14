Three more candidates filed for office for the March 3 Republican Party Primary Election, Harrison County party chair Lee Lester reported Wednesday.
On Wednesday, 71st Judicial District Judge Brad Morin and Pct. 3 Constable Jim Weatherall both filed for re-election.
Rodney Blackwell filed for Pct. 3 County Commissioner, challenging incumbent Phillip Mauldin, who filed for re-election on Tuesday.
The 10 spots that are up for grabs in Harrison County includes: sheriff, 71st District Judge, tax assessor collector, county commissioner precinct 1, county commissioner precinct 3, all four constable offices and the office of justice of the peace precinct 4.
Filing for the March 3, 2020 Republican and Democratic Primary Elections kicked off this past Saturday.
Those who filed on the first day on the Republican Party ticket were incumbents: Sheriff Tom McCool, Tax Assessor Collector Veronica King, Pct. 1 Constable John Hickey Sr., Pct. 4 Constable Darryl Griffin, and Pct. 4 JP Nancy George.
Also on the first day, Robert Bryan, a former Department of Public Safety State Trooper and local business owner, filed for the Pct. 1 County Commissioner seat, which is currently held by William Hatfield. Hatfield hadn’t filed for reelection yet, as of late Wednesday.
Local Democratic Party Chair Maxine Golightly reported no candidate filings so far
Deadline for filing is Dec. 9.
Lester noted he will make announcements on the Republican Party of Harrison County’s website at Harrisoncountygop.com on the hours and location for filings.
Golightly said prospective candidates who are interested in filing for office with the Democratic Party may reach her at 903-918-0521.