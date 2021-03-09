The Harrison County Republican Party is gearing up for a special March for Life event, set for 2 p.m., Sunday March 21, as an effort to bring awareness and save lives of the unborn.
“What we’re trying to do is bring awareness to the community to let them know about pro-life and the different resources available,” explained Detrese Harkey, regional field director for the Republican Party. “If anyone was having any choices or making decisions that they want to abort their child, we’ll have resources there and they will learn to get the help that they need to keep their child.
“We want to continue to bring life into our community and not take it away,” said Harkey.
The event will be held in downtown Marshall on the courthouse square at South Washington Avenue and West Houston Streets. Program participants will include: House District 9 State Rep. Chris Paddie, Harrison County Judge Chad Sims, Marshall Mayor Terri Brown, and Pamela Payne, who is the president of Right to Life of East Texas Marion and Harrison County.
The program will also consist of presentations of the United States and Texas flags.
And although it’s a GOP-sponsored event, Harkey said the political party wants to get all involved and bring awareness to the public, as a whole.
“We’re doing the March for Life around the county courthouse here in Marshall,” said Martha Roberts, public information officer for the event. “People are going to start gathering at 1:30 p.m.
“We’re hoping to have a turnout of around 200 from the local and surrounding areas,” said Roberts. “We’re bringing awareness to everyone in the community.”
In addition to the march, attendees can visit various informational tables to increase their awareness. Roberts encourages all to come and join in the fellowship and listen to the speakers.
“Increase your awareness of Right to Life and resources in the area,” she urged. “It’s not just a Republican (event); we want everybody.
“Life is a necessity for the future,” Roberts continued. “It’s not a party issue. We have to have children being born to have future generations.”