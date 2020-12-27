On Friday, Dec. 18, The Republican Women of Harrison County held their monthly meeting at the Elk Lodge. Judge Brad Morin swore in the 2021 officers. Donna Philyaw-President, Veronica King-Vice President, Jean Beauchamp-Secretary, and Renee Oswalt as Treasurer. They also got an update on what is going on at the White House from Lou Gaw. Lou keeps up with the federal and state business matters and keeps the group informed through the Watch Dog.

