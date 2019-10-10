The Republican Women of Harrison County are hosting a Columbus Day Dinner, called Discover Republican Women.
The dinner is in support of the groups scholarships that are awarded each year to graduating senior boys or girls from Harrison County School including Hallsville, Marshall, Elysian Fields, Harleton and Waskom.
The event will take place on Oct. 14, at 6:30 p.m. at St Joseph Catholic School, located at 2307 S Garrett St. Marshall.
The speaker for the evening is Shaun Ireland from Nacogdoches.
Ireland is an 8th Generation Native East Texan. His ancestor John S. Roberts was a Nacogdoches delegate and signer of the Texas Declaration of Independence in 1836.
Ireland graduated from New York University and returned to East Texas to work in the Timber Business.
He is currently a candidate for a Masters of Forestry Science at Stephen F Austin State University. He was elected as a National Delegate to the 2016 Republican National Convention pledged to then Candidate Donald Trump.
Tickets are $25 person. For information and to purchase tickets please call 903-407-5415 or 903-930-2816.