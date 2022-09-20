Residents were able to escape a Monday night house fire, in the 700 block of Howard Street, without injuries, fire officials reported.
According to Marshal Fire Chief Reggie Cooper, fire units were alerted of the structure fire in the 700 block of Howard St., around 6 p.m., Monday.
“The home suffered massive fire damage, yet the residents were able to escape without injuries,” said Chief Cooper.
Cooper praised fire officials for a job well done in fighting the fire.
“(Battalion) Chief (Randall) Jeans and his crew did an outstanding job bringing the fire under control within a short amount of time considering some of the complexities faced,” said Cooper. “We are very fortunate and grateful no one was injured.”
“Though early in the investigation, the fire was deemed unintentional in nature,” he added.