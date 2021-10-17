Recently retired DPS highway patrol sergeant Gregg Greer has announced his intent to run for Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace in the 2022 Primary.
Greer’s announcement comes a few days after longtime Pct.3 Judge Mike Smith announced his plans to retire at the end of his term.
“I retired back in August from the DPS (Department of Public Safety) after a little more than 27 years. That’s a long time doing that job, so I was ready to retire and I had kind of started looking at other options. I had been talking to Judge Smith some before then and thought that that would be something I was interested,” said Greer.
Greer said he became familiar with the duties of the justice of the peace while crossing paths during his role as a highway patrol sergeant for DPS.
“I worked with a lot of justices of the peace throughout the years that I kind of knew what their job was. I thought it was a good opportunity to continue to serve,” said Greer.
“A lot of our work is alongside justices of the peace because they handle all of the misdemeanor fine-only criminal cases, and that’s a lot of law enforcement as far as writing tickets and citations, so we deal with them,” explained Greer. “So I’ve been in the court numerous times.”
He noted that he’s also been on the scene many times while justices of the peace are conducting inquests in response to fatalities.
“The death calls justices of peace have to do, that’s a lot of our crashes,” said Greer. “In fatality crashes they have to come to all them, so I see them.”
Greer said that’s probably one of the hardest parts of the justices of the peace jobs, having to respond to late night fatalities, but he’s used to it having been a long-time DPS sergeant.
“That’s probably one of the hardest parts of our job that I’m used to the call outs,” he said. “Being a highway patrol sergeant, that’s a lot of what we do. I’m generally not working then, but I get those phone calls. Usually that’s the last 13 years I’ve been as supervisor, so we get called to those scenes, the same as justices of the peace, so I would see them a lot there, those 2:30 in the morning calls. I would be there also when they get there.”
“It’s a hard part of our job,” said Greer.
He said while hard having to notify the next of kin of a death, it’s always a good service to be able to help the bereaved in their time of need.
“The troopers or law enforcement are usually the ones that notify the next of kin, which is very difficult, but also I’ve seen the way different law enforcement handle and the justice of the peace, but it’s also a good service, when you’re speaking with the family you can answer their questions and work with them and help them through that hard time,” said Greer. “And I’ve seen different justices of the peace handle that differently and be really good at visiting with the family. You can do a little more than the law enforcement as far as helping them with their grieving and working through it.
“It’s not ever fun,” he said of having to respond to break tragic news to a family. “I’ve unfortunately had to do it to several people that I’ve known. And with those that usually come back, you can see how you’ve helped them out in the different ways you’ve handled the situation. So, working with them is not necessarily enjoyable, but you do get some satisfaction out of being able to be there for people because lots of times you’re the only one there until some family members can get there. It’s very difficult, but somewhat rewarding when you can be able to help them out. That was part of my job as a supervisor, I get complaints on the troopers when they do well and I’ve had several family members come in and appreciate how the situation was handled and able to help them out, so hopefully I can continue that if I’m elected as justice of the peace.”
Greer said he always looked at his job in law enforcement as a public service and he wants to continue to serve the community in the capacity of justice of the peace.
Greer, whose parents James and Carol Greer were both educators and whose father was also a longtime county commissioner, said his parents always instilled the ethic of hard work in him.
“Both of them were public school teachers, serving in the public. I didn’t really feel called to be a teacher, so I went into law enforcement and wanted to be a highway patrol trooper, so I really enjoyed that and served that and served there,” he said.
“Public service is kind of more than a calling than a chosen career, so when I got out of law enforcement I was still looking for ways to serve the public,” he said.
Greer, who is a lifelong Hallsville resident, said he hopes to continue to serve his community if elected as justice of the peace.
“I’ve been serving the people of the community as a lifelong resident of Hallsville in highway patrol and other parts of the state,” he said. “I look forward to hopefully being able to continue to serve Precinct 3 and the Hallsville community, moving forward.”
“I’ve always thought Hallsville was a great place to live, and one of my goals is to help continue it,” he said. “I’ve said before if you see something wrong, if you’re not trying to fix the problem, then you can’t help it …so hopefully I can continue to serve.”
Greer said he admires the work Smith has already done in office and hopes to only build on his legacy.
“Judge Smith has done a really good job in his office, and I think there’s always ways to improve, so I would look at different ways to help kind of improve on what he’s doing,” said Greer. “I also don’t see a need to fix a problem if it’s not there.”
One area Greer looks forward to helping with, if elected as justice of the peace, is addressing truancy.
“I know the justice of the peace over there works truancy with the schools, and I feel that’s very important to keep kids in school,” he said. “In law enforcement we deal with kids and you notice that the ones that aren’t in school, you seem to deal with more than the kids that are in school and excel so you work with the students and parents to make sure they’re in school.
“I think that helps our future a lot, to continue to keep the kids in school,” said Greer. “So I look at how that’s being handled, and I know that the justice of the peace works well with the Hallsville school and their truancy officer, so I would continue to do that and still look at other ways to hold those students and parents accountable to be in school.”
In the community, Greer is active at First Baptist Church where he is a deacon and serves with the outreach ministry, helping build wheelchair ramps and addressing other repairs to those in needs. He also assists with the youth ministry, and looks forward to giving them hay rides during the fall festival. Greer also provides security at service.
“A lot of my extra spare time I spend serving at the church,” said Greer.
Additionally, Greer runs a part-time cattle business with his father, baling hay. Greer was recognized this past year by his alma mater Hallsville High School as a distinguished alumni.
Greer is a 1988 graduate of Hallsville High School, a 1992 graduate of Stephen F. Austin University and a 1994 graduate of the DPS training academy. Most of his service in highway patrol was in Harrison County.
According to the Texas Association of Counties, the justice of the peace presides over the justice court in cases involving misdemeanors, small civil disputes, landlord/tenant disputes and more. They also conduct inquests and may perform marriage ceremonies.
Offices up for reelection
In addition to the office of Pct. 3 justice of the peace, other countywide positions up for grabs for the 2022 election include: district attorney, county clerk, county judge, county court-at-law judge, district clerk, county treasurer, Pct. 2 county commissioner, Pct. 4 county commissioner, Pct.1 justice of the peace, and Pct. 2 justice of the peace.
Candidates reportedly have to file for office by Dec. 13. The filing period opens Nov. 13.