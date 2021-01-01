Thursday marked the end of a nearly 50-year journey, working in Harrison County for outgoing sheriff, Tom McCool.
McCool retired after 20 years of service as the county’s top elected law enforcement official. Prior to his election to office, he worked nearly 29 years as a Texas Department of Wildlife game warden, covering Harrison, Gregg and Marion counties. Serving the citizens of the county has been most fulfilling for the 71-year-old.
“Time flies,” McCool said as he reflected on his extensive career in law enforcement.
“I never really intended to stay this length of time in this office,” he shared, “but you know you get involved and I get so personally and deeply involved in the issues and the responsibilities and my staff just kept improving.
“Our training, our equipment kept improving and things just kept getting better and better, in my view,” he said. “We had a lot of rough times, a lot of hard days. But all in all, it’s just been such a tremendous experience and such an honor.
“I think it’s the greatest honor that a law enforcement officer can have bestowed upon him, for citizens to select the law enforcement officer that they want,” said McCool. “I don’t think there’s any greater honor than that.”
County Judge Chad Sims said McCool has been a great leader and mentor to so many in the law enforcement field.
“I’m grateful to have known Sheriff McCool and to get to work with him for the last two years,” Judge Sims said. “He is a terrific example of a person with a heart to serve the public. He leaves some very large shoes to fill.
“Harrison County has been blessed by the dedication of this man,” Sims added. “I wish him the very best in retirement.”
U.S. District Chief Judge Rodney Gilstrap, who was county judge when McCool came into office, said it was his pleasure and honor to work with McCool.
“Tom McCool came to county government from being a longtime Texas game warden. When Tom was running the first time for sheriff, I remember asking a friend (who was a seasoned hunter) what he could tell me about Game Warden McCool, and he said, ‘He’d give his mother a ticket if she was hunting or fishing without dotting all the I’s and crossing all the T’s,’” Gilstrap recalled. “That gave me a very accurate picture of Tom’s personal commitment to right and wrong and the law as our sheriff.
“No one was ever above the law in the eyes of Sheriff Tom McCool,” Gilstrap said. “He is a man of unquestioned principal and integrity. We worked together closely and I never doubted the accuracy of anything Tom represented to me or the commissioners court. Sometimes we couldn’t do all he asked for (for his department) but we knew he was shooting straight with the court and he knew the court was shooting straight with him. At the end of the day, you can’t ask for more than that from an honorable and trustworthy public servant. That’s Tom McCool. Harrison County has been very fortunate to have Tom McCool as our sheriff.”
Newly-elected Sheriff Brandon “BJ” Fletcher” echoed his sentiments.
“Sheriff McCool has been an excellent mentor to me,” said Fletcher. “I am honored to have the opportunity over many years to watch his leadership and follow in his footsteps.
“Although I have mighty big shoes to fill, he has made sure to show me the needed tools to succeed — always putting service before self,” the new sheriff said. “Myself and HCSO will miss Sheriff McCool and he will always be a member of the blue line family.”
Fletcher said he thanks McCool for his patience and guidance along the way and will miss his presence in the office.
“I wish him the best in his retirement and thank him for his selfless 49 years of service to the citizens of Harrison County,” said Fletcher. “God bless Sheriff Tom McCool.”
THE BEGINNING
McCool, who was reared in Athens, started his career, in 1972, assigned as the game warden to the Harrison County side of Gregg County. A year-and-a-half later, he transferred to Marshall, covering mainly Harrison.
“I requested a transfer over here, to live here, because this is where it was happening,” he said. “I fell in love with this community. I fell in love with Caddo Lake, and spent 28 years there, which was just a tremendous blessing on me personally.”
As a game warden, he got acquainted with local landowners and various sporting hunting and fishing clubs.
“I just truly enjoyed it,” he said, sharing it was his passion.
Ultimately, McCool decided to retire from his daily routine.
“I really didn’t know what I was going to do, but I was going to retire and did,” he recalled. “I was approached to run for the office of sheriff, and this has just been the greatest blessing in my life.
“This community has been a blessing on me and my family. I’m the one that owes all the thanks,” McCool said.
BECOMING SHERIFF
The retiring sheriff said he’s thankful for the relationships he’s had with the county judges and commissioners courts he’s worked with throughout his tenure. He’s confident that his successor, Sheriff Fletcher, will have a smooth transition.
“He’s not going to have, or shouldn’t have near the difficulty in issues that I had when I took office,” said McCool. “The election that placed me in this office was somewhat a contentious one. I was running against a two-term incumbent. There had become problems within the criminal justice system of the courthouse. It didn’t affect the clerk’s offices, or the tax office or the road and bridge, but it affected the entire criminal justice aspect — the courts, the district attorney’s office and the sheriff’s office had just kind of gotten into gridlock.
“It was not good,” McCool recalled. “They were battling their differences out on the street, publicly. It reflected badly, in my view, on this community.”
It was at that time, when he was approached by some county officials to consider running for sheriff.
“Never in my wildest (dream) had I ever considered running for a public office, much less the office of sheriff,” McCool reminisced.
After conferring with his wife, Linda, on the challenges he may face, he decided to take on the charge.
“I told her at the time … I said these officers handle situations that are much different than what I had been handling for the last 28 years,” said McCool. “I told Linda, these officers are handling calls every day that nobody else wants. Nobody else wants those kinds of calls because they are problematic; they’re dangerous.”
And based on such dangerous situations and the quality of training, at the time, as well as quality of equipment, McCool said he knew he would unfortunately probably have a fallen officer in his first year.
“I said the odds are just there,” he recalled telling his wife. “And sadly, three and-a-half months into my first term, an investigator was brutally killed, Clay Medrano. Those are difficult situations to deal with. They don’t get worse than that — to lose one of your officers.”
McCool said the tragic death made the department stronger and drew the law enforcement community closer.
“It happened, but we survived it,” he said.
And because he realizes the dangers of law enforcement, McCool always made it a point to send his officers off safely.
“Over my 20 years here, I have rarely failed, when I see an officer leave, the last words he hears from me is ‘be careful,’” said McCool. “I always tell them be careful, just to remind them because they do handle situations that are extremely difficult, that are extremely dangerous.”
THE HIGHS
While law enforcement has had its sad moments, there are lots of proud moments McCool cherishes.
“Nearly every day has been a proud moment for me here,” the retiring sheriff said. “To watch these officers and what they do, the types of cases they work, the success we have had in so many areas…”
McCool said he’s particularly been proud of the strides made with narcotics enforcement, which has been a top priority for him.
One of the greatest accomplishments during his tenure, he believes, is the nonpartisan partnership his office has developed with the county commissioners court.
“In my 20 years now, I’ve worked with, I believe, five different county judges. None of us were Democrats; none of us were Republicans; we just held office in Harrison County,” said McCool.
“That’s been my goal – let’s be positive, let’s be constructive, let’s get things accomplished,” he said.
That’s been his philosophy not only as a law enforcement officer, but as a citizen.
“I wanted it to be positive and constructive and the best way I could do that, besides trying to put together a professional sheriff’s office was to deal with all of the other political figures and ramifications constructively,” he said. “We work closely with the judges and the courts and they’ve been extremely helpful to this office throughout my entire term. I’m so appreciative to those many people.”
One person in particular McCool said he’s thankful for is Judge Gilstrap, who was county judge when McCool took office.
“He was my mentor,” McCool said of Gilstrap. “Judge Gilstrap was so helpful in so many ways...ways that he doesn’t even realize. He would just make little comments every once in a while that I was paying a lot closer attention to than he thought I was. It always turned out for the best if I listened to Rodney. He certainly helped me get started on the right foot and in the right direction. He was very understanding that I was pretty dumb about county government. I think that helped me deal with the other judges in years after.”
McCool said he’s also proud of the $6.9 million county jail annex built during his tenure. The county broke ground on the 200-bed facility in 2010 during the administration of former county judge Richard Anderson.
“That has worked beautifully,” McCool said of the annex. “The taxpayers in the future, I think, will be very pleased at the decisions that were made back some years ago when that facility was chosen and then constructed.
“I think Judge Anderson did an outstanding job in looking at all the facts and figures,” McCool said. “We made trips to Austin, Fort Worth, we did a great deal of research and we thought we came up with something that would work and could be built for half the cost of a conventional correctional facility and it was.
“It’s a facility that is expandable for years and years to come,” said McCool.
LOOKING AHEAD
McCool said he’s always made public safety his paramount concern. As he retires, McCool said he’ll miss the camaraderie and personal interaction with his officers the most.
“It will be tough,” he said, getting choked up.
Nevertheless, the retiring sheriff said he’s looking forward to spending more time with family, working on his farms and fishing.
“I’ll miss it,” he said of his service as sheriff. “This was not an easy decision, on my part, and I don’t second guess today my decision not to run.
“I really felt like it was in the best interest of this office for me to step down and allow some younger individuals, very professional, very capable individuals with fresher perspectives, perhaps, (step in),” he said.
McCool said newly-elected Sheriff Fletcher, who served as his chief deputy, has already made a visible difference, along with the new administrative team Fletcher has hired.
“I think what I see around here today, what we have done in the last few months here in this office, just a new bright better face on everything, a tremendously capable staff being put together with Mr. Tyler Owen coming over as the captain of our criminal investigation division, with Mr. Hal Reavis coming in as the chief deputy, with Sheriff Fletcher taking over the reins of this office,” said McCool. “That’s as good of administrative staff as any sheriff’s office of Texas. You can’t get better than that, and by my stepping down has enabled all that to happen. So I’m very proud of that.”