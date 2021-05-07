All 2021 High School graduates, from any high school or those who are home-schooled, charter schooled, their families, friends, and their youth groups are invited to a worship service at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 20 at the Cumberland Presbyterian Church, located at 501 Indian Springs Road.
This service will focus on worshiping God, thanking God for this special time of accomplishment, and praying for guidance as these graduates face the future. It features a special time of silent prayer as each graduate’s name is called. It is a wonderful companion event to graduation that graduates, family and friends will find meaningful. It is a spring time event in the gathering of people of faith, such as “See You At The Pole” in the fall.
Rev. David Luckertis the Senior Pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Marshall. He is an excellent speaker and he will have an inspirational message for the graduates.
The Marshall Ministerial Alliance is sponsoring this event for the graduates. The MHS Fine Arts Department will provide special music for the event. Local graduating seniors will help lead most of the worship service.
Graduation is a time for celebration, and the football stadium is a perfect place for this on Friday. However, many Christians have found the Baccalaureate a distinct tradition of worship within a House of Worship.
The advantage of air-conditioned comfort should aid those family members with health limitations. We placed the Baccalaureate the day before graduation in order to make it easier for out-of-town guests to attend both. The Cumberland Presbyterian Church has agreed to host it since 2004.
“We want this to be a community-wide event, and we will host it until we need a larger venue someday,” Rusty Rustenhaven, Pastor of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church said.
MHS students are the core audience, but since youth groups in Marshall have students from other school districts, organizers decided to offer this worship experience to all high school graduates, charter, and home-school graduates in the area who would appreciate it.
For more information, call 903-935-3787. All graduates desiring to participate will need to meet in the Cumberland Presbyterian church gym at 6:15 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday, to answer your questions and give information needed for the service.
Dress as you would dress for church, and don’t miss this wonderful time of worship.