County and city officials welcomed Marshall’s own native son, civil rights leader and Cleveland, Ohio-based pastor the Rev. Dr. Emmitt Theophilus Caviness home Wednesday, as the 93-year-old returned to celebrate a special exhibit displayed in his honor at the Harrison County Historical Museum.
As he gave his remarks, Caviness thanked all from the bottom of his heart.
“To be honored in your hometown makes all the difference in the world,” said Caviness. “Marshall, Texas to me was where I first saw the light. I have loved this city. It was the epiphany of educational pursuit; it was the epiphany of generosity and goodness. So I’m just thoroughly ecstatic and delighted to be back here today. To have you folks to take time out of your busy schedule to say something of worth to me, I’m humbled.”
In honor of his legacy, District 5 City Commissioner Vernia Calhoun read a proclamation, on behalf of the city, proclaiming Thursday, Feb. 9, 2022, as Rev. Dr. ET Caviness Day in the city of Marshall.
“I am hyena happy and peacock proud to have a 93-year-old Marshallite to want to come back home to Marshall where it started,” said Calhoun.
“I, along with the entire community, and city council would like to offer our thanks to your service and honor you as a native Marshall civil rights leader,” Calhoun told Caviness as she presented the honoree a framed portrait of the proclamation.
Presenting him with a key to the city, Stacia Runnels, executive director for the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce, shared how touched she was by Caviness’ journey.
“Clearly, I’m in the presence of greatness, and I’m moved and touched by your life,” Runnels told the honoree.
Pointing out the inscription that read, “the key to a successful community,” Runnels said the chamber is presenting the key to thank Caviness for his legacy, ministry and advocacy.
“We pray that that legacy continues for years to come and the ones that come behind you will be part of that successful community,” said Runnels.
Caviness, a 1945 Pemberton High School and Bishop College graduate, made an impact nationally, fighting alongside civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. for equality. He’s shared stages with several U.S. presidents, including Jimmy Carter, George Bush and Barack Obama, and has also been recognized for his generous efforts in philanthropy.
“Our museum often honors those who began their life’s journey here in Harrison County and then go on to successful careers somewhere else, such as the case today,” shared Wendy Newman, a member of the museum board.
Caviness was joined on Wednesday by several members of his congregation and was surprised by a roomful of local family members — who had always heard of his legacy but had never met him personally.
Ron Kisner, a deacon at the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland where Caviness serves as pastor, noted how honored they were to be able to come to Marshall, where the Caviness’ profound journey began.
“Never did I think in my wildest dreams that I’d be standing here before all of you in Marshall, Texas, a city we’ve heard about in our church for years, but it was only hearing about it. Now to actually be in the city and travel the road that Dr. Caviness was traveling, to go to the cemetery where his parents are buried…” is a blessing, said Kisner. “What you are seeing here tonight is one of the most humble men.”
Kisner thanked museum director Becky Palmer and her staff for helping orchestrate the exhibit to honor the pastor and civil rights leader’s legacy. Having recently celebrated Caviness’ 60th pastoral anniversary at the Greater Abyssinia Baptist Church in Cleveland, Kisner said the hometown exhibit is the icing on the cake. He thanked all who played a role in making the exhibit a reality.
“I say to you this, for me, is a joyous moment for me and certainly all of us in here,” said Kisner. “In fact, I’d say this is the kind of joy that surpasses all understanding. I thank God for this moment. We have people that drove, flew… to get here, to Marshall, Texas.”
A Warm Welcome
Participating in Wednesday’s program was the Rev. Wayne Taylor, pastor of Marshall’s Galilee Baptist Church, where Caviness delivered his first sermon at the age of 17. As he gave thanks in his invocation, Taylor reflected on Caviness’ influence.
“We’re thankful for him, for he blessed not only his church. He blessed the community,” said Taylor.
As she welcomed all to the occasion, Marshall Mayor Amy Ware congratulated Caviness on the resounding impact he’s made.
“To have a life so-well lived where people would travel from across the country to honor you, and to love and show their support, we could only hope for so much,” said Ware. “We welcome you and we celebrate you. I hope that we will see you back again.”
Other presentations were made by Raymond Fogg, president of the faculty assembly of Wiley College.
“I’m really happy to be here, and happy that the faculty at Wiley College decided that in this Black History Month to honor Rev. Caviness for all the work that he has done,” Fogg said.
Local relatives, including Bo Green, Jerry Green and Mary Adams also showed their hospitality, on behalf of the family. Adams presented the honoree a family reunion T-shirt, celebrating the local Green and Caviness families.
The Exhibit
Caviness was born in Marshall on May 23, 1928, to Will Spon and Lulu Page Caviness-Calvin. Kisner noted before that, as the youngest of five brothers and a sister, Caviness overcame an impoverished life that found his family often struggling to find food and permanent housing.
The local exhibit boasts memorable photos of Caviness’ journey, including a snapshot of him hosting Dr. King at his Cleveland church in 1963. Other photos of him are with King’s wife, Coretta Scott King; National Action Network founder Al Sharpton; President Jimmy Carter; President George Bush; and a graduation portrait from Bishop College — to name a few.
The exhibit also highlights some of Caviness’ awards such as a Southern Christian Leadership Conference Award honoring his life membership, a 2019 MLK Community Award he received from the Cleveland Orchestra, and an award from The National Center for Civil and Human Rights museum in Atlanta, Georgia.
Additionally, the exhibit showcases Caviness’ wife and children, and a family tree, dating back to his Marshall roots. School records, researched by the county museum, are also featured. Caviness’ six-year service on the Cleveland City Council is also noted.
Biography
His work has brought him many accolades, including the 2012 induction into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame, where his alligator shoeprint is engraved. Housed at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta, the museum honors activists for their role in the Civil Rights Movement and other civil rights actions.
One of the highlights of his journey was working with other civil rights leaders to get the first African American mayor over a major metropolitan city – Carl B. Stokes — elected.
“That was huge, and it was a monumental achievement for people of color,” said Caviness, noting Stokes was mayor of Cleveland.
Caviness is also honored to have had some major appointments in his journey, including the appointment by then Ohio Gov. George Victor Voinovich to serve as chairman of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, presiding over civil rights matters for the entire state.
Caviness is presently president of the Greater Cleveland Chapter of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, founded by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
According to the proclamation presented by the City of Marshall, Caviness has fought for human and civil rights in the spirit of fellow civil rights leader King, who preached on resorting to love instead of violence.
“I have carried that message of love, which is the greatest of all virtues,” the minister said. “I’m going to do my best to make sure that I win you, not with violence, but with love.”
He said he’s also always tried to manifest the spirit of helping others.
“If I can help somebody, as I passed along, my living shall not be in vain,” said Caviness. “That is what I live for, trying to help somebody.”
His drive to make a difference in the world didn’t start in Cleveland, but rather while growing up in Marshall, his hometown, and noticing a rather disturbing image hanging on the walls of Marshall’s City Hall.
Caviness, a young boy at the time, said he noticed the image after being released from jail, where he and his brother were taken after being falsely accused of stealing firewood.
The caricature on the wall depicted a world of segregation, with blacks and whites sitting on the opposite side of a glass bar. The caption, which read “Never the Twain Shall Meet,” ignited a flame, inspiring Caviness to want to advocate for change.
“I came out of that rigid segregated society and that day that I walked out of there, I saw a caricature on the wall. It had a bar in the middle with white people on one side and black people on another,” Caviness shared. “That indelibly impacted my consciousness; indelibly impacted my whole life. So from that little caricature I went forth to the world, saying I’m going to do my best to make sure people are not torn apart, but they will be brought together.”