Rhys Blavier, a newcomer to the area, wanted to make sure the Harrison County Democratic Party had a voice as well as a choice, which is why he decided to run for local party chair in the upcoming March Primary.
He’ll be facing longtime incumbent Maxine Golightly.
“The reason I’m running is not because I’m wanting to be against Maxine. It’s just because of the narrow window,” Blavier said of the timeline candidates are allowed to file for office in Texas. “There were concerns that she might not run again, so I went ahead and did that — not in opposition of Maxine — but just because I wanted to be able to say some things and for the county to have some options.
“I want to make clear I’m not doing anything against Maxine, because I’m very aware of the optics — I’m an old white guy moving into Marshall, going up against the Black woman who has lived here her whole life,” he stressed. “I want to make clear that people understand what I’m doing and it’s not against her. If Maxine gets it and wants to continue, I will do as much of this as I can with her.”
Goals
As a new resident since July 2020, Blavier said he wants to do what he can to help the local Democratic Party become competitive in his new home.
“Should I become the Harrison County Democratic Party Chair, my goals would be both local and at the state level,” Blavier said. “Locally, I want the Democratic Party to be active at all levels. I want us to actively recruit and train candidates to compete against the Republican Party for every single elected office that the citizens of Harrison County vote on.”
Blavier said he also wants the local Democratic Party to meet monthly, and maintain an active website and internet presence.
“I want us to be active in evaluating local Republican Party elected officials and publicizing what they do,” Blavier said.
“I want us to be competitive for any and every election held here for offices at all levels,” he said, noting that goes for not only county, but city and school board elections, too.
Speaking candidly concerning his own personal challenges, Blavier noted that although he does have Asperger syndrome that often causes people to shy away from supporting his leadership efforts, he does have a lot to offer to enhance the party, as a whole.
“Part of the stuff with the Asperger is we don’t necessarily get the social clues that most people do,” he shared. “There is a tendency in places that they may be better off not selecting me for leaders because I always manage to upset people even when I’m not trying to.”
Nevertheless, “I think this job, for what it’s going to need, needs someone who can bring the county party together,” the candidate said. “So what I’m good at, is I’m good at planning things; I’m good at logistics; I’m good at saying this is a plan of attack, but I’m not necessarily the best person to get people in line behind me. So that’s the concern. I can have big plans, but sometimes my people skills just mean that I’m not able to enact them.”
A plus, from that, though, he believes is he’s able to provide a voice to those who may be afraid to speak.
“I’m willing to say things to maybe keep other people from getting themselves in trouble by saying them,” said Blavier.
With that said, the candidate expressed he wants the Democratic party to take a bold stance when it comes to seemingly violent attacks.
“I will say I think this country is in a civil war right now. One side is definitely threatening the other and one side is killing people, and, to me, if that’s not a civil war — fighting to eliminate opposition in government, then I don’t know what is,” said Blavier.
Blavier said the opposing party has declared Democrats and even the press as the “enemy.”
“They declared they want us in jail. They declared they want to kill us,” Blavier said. “I’m not willing to sweep that under the rug.”
“I want to fight against what is happening in this country politically because I don’t know if we can survive this decade with our country intact,” he said. “That means being willing to speak out and say ‘This is wrong’ against those who are destroying it.”
The candidate thinks the executive leadership at the state level is not doing enough to intervene or take action to advance the Democratic Party of Texas.
“I think our State Democratic Party is sort of complicit because they aren’t taking up the banner, they aren’t making the arguments, they aren’t engaging in the fights,” Blavier said. “They are more interested in wooing big donors. They don’t care about the local parties. They don’t recruit candidates who might be good, but wouldn’t come up on their own and apply.”
“If I am chosen to be the county chair, I intend to use that position to call out our own leadership and, where possible, work with other county chairs to build a strong state party in spite of our leadership’s uselessness,” he said.
Blavier said that’s where his characteristics with Asperger come into play as it allows him to be a bold, mouthpiece, speaking out on things.
“Getting back to the Asperger’s this is some say positive, some say negative, but I’m not interested in making everyone all nice-nice,” he said. “I see a tragic situation and I don’t think the Democrats are doing their part to engage in the battle that’s already been waged against the country. I want to be that voice.”
“Even if I’m not the county chair, I still want to work with Maxine on stuff,” said Blavier.
He would also like to actively fundraise to help local candidates run for office and also help staff the local party office with volunteers.
“I want to do what is in my power to make this the strongest county Democratic Party in Texas that it can be,” said Blavier.
Background
Blavier, who spent the majority of his upbringing in College Station, is familiar with the area as his father was the pastor of the Episcopal church in Jefferson in the early 1960s, and ironically served as the Republican Party chair in neighboring Marion County when John Tower was elected to the Senate.
“I like the symmetry of being the Democratic Party Chair in the neighboring county six decades later,” Blavier said. “While I was raised as a conservative Republican in Texas before there were very many of those, I began thinking about the national political realities in the mid-1990s, started a careful study of the Constitution that continues to this very day, critically evaluating things that I had never thought about in detail and realized that my personal morals and ethics did not align with the direction the Republican Party started moving with the election of Ronald Reagan — what was becoming of the Conservative movement at that time.”
“While I place myself on the far-left of the American political spectrum — what to the rest of the world is being a moderate — most of my family, including my brother that I live with, are conservative Republicans.”
Blavier has been very active with the Democratic party, attending state conventions and serving as an election judge.
“While I have been writing on issues about the Constitution, American government, and political theory for the last 15 or so years, I have only tried to be active in party politics for the last 12 or 13 years,” Blavier said.
He shared he was once active with the Libertarian party because of the lack of interest from the Democratic Party at his former residence in Liberty County to run for office.
“I ran for the Texas House of Representatives in 2010, although I ran as a Libertarian because where I was living at the time (Liberty County) I got no response or interest from the Democratic Party there and I could file as a candidate for the Libertarians at no cost,” he explained. “I ran because there was no one competing against the Republican candidate and I thought that was wrong.”
He resigned his appointment from the Libertarian Party Executive Committee after a year, following the 2012 assassination of Democratic US Representative Gabby Giffords.
“No one in the leadership of the [Libertarian] party spoke out to condemn that brutal conservative attempt at political assassination immediately,” Blavier said.
Thus, he subsequently began working as a Democratic election judge in Liberty County and was a delegate to the 2012 Democratic State Convention, when the state Party Chair, Gilberto Hinojosa, was first elected.
After leaving Liberty County, he moved to Brazos County and continued to be active, attending meetings, serving as an election worker, a committee chair at the local county convention and as a delegate to the 2018 State Convention.
“Since moving to Harrison County, I have been an active member of the local party and a Democratic election worker,” Blavier said. “I am currently a precinct chair.”
Last February, he camped out in front of the county courthouse to gather signatures for a petition he started “to expel Republican members of the US Congress from the state for giving aid and comfort to an insurrection in the District of Columbia on Jan. 6, 2021, against the federal government in violation of their oaths of office.”
Right now, Blavier uses his social media pages on Facebook as a sounding board, and shares several of his political reports and research there.
“There are many political issues I am personally passionate about. I have written on several of them… Lessons that we should have learned from the last 250 years of American democracy, like the Constitution, voting systems, the Electoral College, redistricting, apportionment, ballot access and strengthening liberalism here in America, to name just a few,” Blavier said. “What I am passionate about would all be considered liberal politics.”
Blavier said being a native Texan, having lived in deep East Texas, he’s not blind to certain injustices.
“So I just reached the point where these things were becoming obvious to me, and it’s like I’m just going to say it. I write liberal articles on the Constitution or about different aspects of government, always with the solution to how can we fix the inherit weaknesses that are causing these problems,” Blavier said. “My issues are not us versus them, but how do we solve the underlying problem,” he said. “How do we create a political infrastructure that survives? I love the United States. I love our system of government, so my thing is not well how do we split it and come out with more than they do, it’s how do we fix it for everyone.
“These are things I believe, and if I believe them I have to be willing to stand by them,” Blavier said.
“At the very least I hope I’m an interesting character to move into this town,” he said.
Blavier pursued graduate studies in political science at Sam Houston State University and history at Stephen F. Austin State University.
In his spare time, he enjoys writing Constitutions for fun. Also as a hobby, he is currently working on redefining the “political compass” in American politics to a more accurate layout of ideologies and their relationships to each other.