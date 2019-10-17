On Saturday, Oct. 19 the Best of Texas BBQ located at the 323 Bailey Cut Off in Marshall will host Rib Fest.
The event is a rib cook off competition with teams competing for cash prizes in first and second place.
Pit masters will meet at 10:30 a.m. with cooking beginning at 11 a.m.
All cooking will be done by 4:30 p.m. with judging taking place at 5 p.m.
The originally scheduled event also featured brisket and pork cook off competitions, though those were rescheduled for a later date. A group of judges will award the best ribs $250 and $150 for second place.
This years judges include James Duncan, Johnny Fancher, J. Harris, Nick Benedetto, Dr. Mark Miller, Brian Edmiston and Don Straznicky.
Community members will also be able to vote on the peoples choice winners for the competition. Tickets for the vote will be on sale for $2 per contestant.
Along with the competition the business will have live music performed by The Collusions with several singers performing with the group. Awards will be announced and music will start at 6 p.m.
The event will also feature a horse shoe pitching contest, snow cones, kettle corn, and a number of door prizes.
There is a $35 entry fee. For more information on the event or to enter call 903- 927-1080.