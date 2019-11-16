Now that summer road construction projects have ended, the Harrison County road and bridge department is setting its sights on other projects, including road damage work.
Approximately $600,000 in road damage funds was collected previously from oil and gas companies who have impaired the county's roads with their heavy equipment.
“Right now, we’re focusing on our road damage (and) mowing whenever the weather allows us to,” road administrator, Luke Davis reported to the Harrison County Commissioners Court on Wednesday.
Davis said in Precinct 1, they’ve completed road damage work on Carter Road, Cargill Road, Oscar Moore Road, Mt. Zion Road, and a little on Old Town Road South.
In Precinct 2, the department has finished road damage work on Coleman Road, off of Farm-to-Market Road 134. Additionally, workers have been busy working on special projects at the airport, replacing the fuel tanks and cleaning the debris that they collected during inclement weather.
“It looks fantastic out there,” Harrison County Judge Chad Sims praised.
Davis said in Precinct 3, the department, constructed a bus turnaround on Buchanan Road and completed work on Maple Springs.
In Precinct 4, he said they removed some cattle guards on Batton Fields Road to ease travel for vehicles.
“We’ve been wanting to do (it) forever. We filled it in with gravel and overlay,” said Davis. “It turned out pretty good.”
SPEED LIMIT PROPOSAL
In other business, the court approved the department’s request to set a public hearing on a speed limit issuance for Sitton Drive, County Road 1129, in Precinct 1. The public notice, including dates, will be published soon.
“We’ve had a couple of residents out there that have been complaining about the speeders and no speed limit has ever been posted there,” said Davis. “So, we’re trying to make it a little bit safer for the public.”
The proposed speed limit will be 20 miles per hour.
The road administrator said the area is a residential neighborhood with children. He noted that a “Children at Play” sign is located there, but gets ignored.
“This way, if there’s a deputy in the area, they’re speeding through there, at least word would get out and they would get a ticket,” Davis said of the need for the speed limit sign.