The Harrison County road and bridge department is nearing completion of the summer road construction program with more than 20 miles of road reconstructed.
“When we (wrap it up), we should be at 22.394 miles,” road and bridge administrator, Luke Davis, reported Wednesday.
To date, the department has completed 19.416 miles of road reconstruction this summer with 2.978 miles in progress for a total of 22.394 miles completed and in progress, Davis said.
That includes 1.978 miles in progress on Buck Sherrod Road N. and Buck Sherrod Road S., located in Precincts 1 and 2; as well as a total of 1 mile of road on Peter Bonner Road in Precinct 3.
“We have completed Peter Bonner and have moved to Roosevelt Taylor in Precinct 4,” said Davis.
“We still got Community Boulevard in Precinct 3, which is just going to be an overlay for the rehab job which we’ll be able to complete before the end of this month,” he informed.
The 2019 summer road construction plan initially called for the repair of 19.327 miles of county road — — approximately 17.827 of them to be reconstructed; and 1.5 miles to be special projects. Road and bridge was able to add more miles to the plan, however, thanks to road damage funds collected from oil and gas companies who have impaired the county’s roads with their heavy equipment.
“We were able to pick up a couple of more miles in the plan in Precinct 1 due to road damage funds,” said Davis.
According to the proposed plan, the 7.528 miles of road to be repaired in Precinct 1 were: Munden Dance Hall Road, beginning 0.7 miles from Gainsville Road; Washington Road; Judge Furrh Road; Old Town Road (South of Farm-to-Market Road 451); Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43; West Road, from the end of 2012 construction to the county line; and Buck Sherrod Road S., from FM 2199 to the Interstate Highway 20 frontage road.
In Precinct 2, the 1.059 miles of roads slated to be reconstructed were: Jay Street; Jay Street Cut-off; Byrd Circle; and Old Port Caddo Road, starting at State Highway 43.
The 4.171 miles of road in Precinct 3 set to be renewed were: Willow Road, beginning at Country Club Road W.; Peter Bonner Road, beginning at Stan Summers Road, heading west; Community Boulevard; Waldrons Ferry Road N.; and Cain Cemetery Road.
In Precinct 4, the 5.069 miles of roads to be repaired were: Margaret Drive; Ora Asa Johnson Road; Edmondson Road, beginning at Blackburn heading west; Davidson Road, beginning two miles west of Highway 450; and the entire length of Roosevelt Taylor Road.