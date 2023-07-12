Harrison County road and bridge crews continue to keep busy, cleaning debris from the roadways, following last month’s storm.
Road crews have been working around the clock since destructive storms and strong winds hit the area mid-June, knocking down power lines and trees.
“We’re still in the process of getting it all picked up. It was pretty much countywide,” County Road Administrator Luke Davis said Tuesday, expounding how he’s never seen such natural calamity — countywide — before.
The Harrison County Commissioners Court last week approved the extension of the storm disaster declaration issued by County Judge Chad Sims.
In passing the order, the judge noted that the county’s road and bridge department is currently working to clear the debris from county roads, and dispose of it.
“So it is my request that we do extend the disaster declaration,” Judge Sims said last week, noting the declaration will be extended for at least another month.
Road crews were spotted this week, clearing debris from one of the worst hit areas, Liberty Cut-off Road, as the road and bridge department continued to make its rounds around the county.
“That’s probably one of the worst of the storms that I’ve (experienced),” Davis said of the massive storm damage.
“It’s just unbelievable this happened — and countywide,” he reiterated.
“Everybody we’ve got is out cutting up trees and hauling them off,” Davis said of the ongoing countywide cleanup effort. “We pulled everybody together. We’ve (even) gotten mechanics that are out cutting up trees.”
The road administrator reminded that residents can dispose of their debris, for free, at the temporary debris management sites located at Buck Sherrod Road, which is Harrison County Pit No. 1, and Muntz Cut-off Pit located on Muntz Cut-off.
“We’ve set up two places for people to get rid of the debris. One is out on Buck Sherrod Road and the other Muntz Cut-off, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.,” said Davis. “We’re keeping them open Monday through Saturday. It’s free disposal for trees and limb debris — only.”
“There’s a mountain of trees that’s been hauled in,” he said.
Marshall Debris Clean-up
The crazy weather has resulted in the City of Marshall opening up a number of opportunities for the public to dispose of any storm debris that is littering their property, though time is running out on the free and reduced disposal options this month.
Through July 21, community members are able to receive a waiver for outdoor burning of debris, which usually costs $25 to receive. Community members must still receive a permit to burn excess debris outdoors, which can be obtained through the Marshall Fire Department at 601 S. Grove St.
Any interested in the free program must also follow a number of guidelines, including burning between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. any day of the week, as well as attending the fire until it is totally extinguished and size restrictions based on the location and lot size.
Only natural vegetative debris may be burned in burn piles.
Throughout July, community members also have the ability to remove tree limbs and other natural debris from their homes and bring them to a number of disposal sites located around the city.
Time is running up on these locations however, with both the Lions Park location at 1201 Louisiana St. and the Convention Center location at 2501 East End Blvd. closing down after July 14, this Friday.
Another disposal locations specific to trees and limbs on Buck Sherrod Road, located a mile south of U.S. 80, will be closed after July 29. The site is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day through that time.
Community members may also continue to schedule pickups for debris by contacting Republic Services at (903) 986-5324. Pickups take place on Thursdays, and debris should be placed in bundles no more than 8 inches in diameter and three feet in length.
Community members are also reminded not to remove any tree limbs or debris if it is within 10 feet of a power line. If anyone notices downed lines or sparking equipment, stay away and call SWEPCO at 1-888-218-3919.