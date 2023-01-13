Jefferson Superintendent Rob Barnwell has officially retired after nine years leading the district. He is now looking for more opportunities to pursue his other interests.
Looking back at his time with the district, Barnwell says “mostly, I will miss the good folks I’ve had the blessing to work with over the years.”
“Not only have I developed some great working relationships with some very talented people, I have also built some lasting friendships that have blessed me greatly,” he said.
“I feel really blessed when a former staff member or student sees me from years past and says things like, ‘I really appreciate what you did for me’ or ‘You really made a positive difference in my education or career.’ Those times are really rewarding to me.”
Barnwell started his career in education as a teacher and coach at New Boston ISD. For nine years, he was employed there before accepting a position as an assistant principal and head baseball coach in McLeod ISD in anticipation of receiving the chance to launch a career in administration. Before being elevated to the role of principal of McLeod Junior High and High School, he worked in that capacity for a year.
Barnwell left McLeod after six years to become superintendent of schools in Queen City. He worked there for more than nine years before sending his resume to Jefferson ISD in 2013. He said he always knew he wanted to work for Jefferson ISD.
During his time at JISD, Barnwell was pleased with himself for being able to find and choose a solid group of administrative directors. He also enjoyed hiring Jefferson natives who have returned home, saying “It feels good to be able to bring people back to their hometown and be able to work with them in an administrative capacity where they grew up, where they have some roots.”
“I’m really proud,” said Barnwell. “Not only to get some great employees, but also because they are great people. I ended up building some great friendships through that.”
Barnwell was raised in Queen City. His education includes Henderson State University and Queen City High School. He and Jackie Barnwell have been married since 1990 and have two children: Briley Barnwell, 27, and Kacie Mayer, 32. They also have two grandchildren.
Outside of his career, Barnwell participates in the Jefferson Rotary Club and assists with charitable events like the Jefferson Martin Luther King Jr. banquet.
Regarding retirement, Barnwell says has not made any decisions that are definite.
“I’m just going to continue to pray about where I need to be led to go,” he said. “I’m not crossing anything off my list. It may be something in education; it may be in another state; or it may be in the private sector.”
Barnwell said he’s experiencing the same sense of uncertainty that he did in Queen City prior to working in Jefferson now, almost as if he is at a crossroads.
“It’s time to pursue some other opportunities that may come up,” he continued. “I’m just going to take a little time, refresh a little bit and see what opens up. I haven’t really got anything lined up yet. I’m hoping something will.”
Barnwell is succeed at Jefferson ISD by Michael Walker, with whom Barnwell worked for about nine years. Barnwell said he’d be a great leader.
“The last couple of years he’s been my assistant superintendent, and he’ll be a great leader for the district. He knows the folks from Jefferson. He knows what’s needed.”