Robert Wood is running for the position of District 7 commissioner for the May 2 election in Marshall.
Wood is a lifelong resident of Marshall, having grown up in the area, buying three homes and raising his three children here. He is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and a graduate of Stephen F. Austin University.
He has also served as the Harrison County elected constable for six terms, which he said he retired from two years ago.
“I do not plan on being a candidate with a ‘fix-all’ campaign promise. However, rest assured that I will be looking with a second set of eyes at all decisions,” Wood said.
Wood said that he is running for the commissioner seat due to concerns he has over decisions the city has made recently.
“I am disturbed by some of the decisions being made by the management officials in regard to youth sporting facilities, civic organizations use of facilities and tourism, also how the hotel-motel tax, or hot funds, are allocated with much of the money collected going to salaries and debt retirement, with very little going directly to encourage tourism,” Wood said.
He said that if he were elected as city commissioner there are a number of issues he is looking to address directly.
“Specific issues would be the infrastructures, particular in the older parts of Marshall. They may not have been kept up,” Wood said. “Constituents have told me that older areas of Marshall have smaller water lines, thus causing less water to their areas for fire protection – this would give rise to higher insurance rates that could discourage new construction.”
Wood also expressed concerns over how sewers are constructed, and the city of Marshall’s debt and plans for future improvements and how it will be paid.
He said that as far as campaigning, he hopes to meet with constituents directly and engage them about their concerns for the city. Wood said that with the rise of concerns over COVID-19 and his wife Brenda’s daily visits to Texas Oncology in Longview, this has become difficult to do.
“I would like the residents of District 7 to know that I prefer personal contact as much as possible in the next two months. However, I want the residents to also know that my time will be somewhat limited when this campaign was planned.” Wood said.
Voting for the position will take place May 2 with early voting starting two weeks previous.