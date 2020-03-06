Sting Ray Anthony will perform his show called ‘Jukebox Rocks’ Rock ‘n’ Roll Extravaganza at the Gilmer Civic Center this Saturday at 4 p.m.
Anthony will also be performing on May 16 at Memorial City Hall in Marshall, located at 110 E Houston Street.
Concert organizer Steven Fountain said that Sting Ray Anthony has been in the music business for a long time.
“Throughout the last decade or so, Sting Ray has been involved in many highly awarded shows including his own.
Spending many years in Las Vegas honing his art, Sting Ray has been traveling the world playing Rock N Roll music to standing room only,” Fountain said.
Traveling throughout Texas Sting Ray is making a name for himself claiming status as a Texas Favorite.
The concert is open to all ages and will feature music from Elvis to The Beatles to The Beach Boys and more.
For reservations for the Gilmer concert call 832-312-0074, tickets for the show are $20, $30 and $35.
For more information about the show at Memorial City Hall visit the venues website at memorialcityhall.com