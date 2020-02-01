“Room To Grow,” a home renovation-type ministry of Immanuel Baptist Church which focuses on providing bedroom makeovers for selected children in Marshall ISD, was the topic of this week’s meeting of the Marshall Rotary Club.
Local financial advisor for Edward Jones, Brad Howlett, himself a Rotarian and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, was the guest speaker for the program. Howlett described the “Room to Grow” program from its inception in the spring of 2018. He also provided a couple of videos of past renovations as well as before-after photos of each project.
Rotarian Milly Johnston Green was presented with her Paul Harris Plus One Fellow by fellow Rotarian Jay Webb.
Lunch was provided by Marshall Dairy Queen and consisted of chicken and dumplings, salad and Oreo Cookie Blizzards.
The Marshall Rotary Club meets at noon every Thursday at the Panola Harrison Electric Cooperative Building located at 410 E. Houston Street.