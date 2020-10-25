Children being told to stay away from crowds. Extreme social distancing, people avoiding movie theaters and churches.
Though this may sound like the current Covid-19 pandemic, the above paragraph actually describes actions of prevention regarding the polio outbreak in the United States in the 1950s.
Since then, thanks in large part to Rotary International, the world has been certified as being 99.9 percent polio free. Currently, the main two countries where citizens still suffer from polio are Afghanistan and Pakistan, according to Dr. Charity Eko, a family practitioner at Christus Good Shepherd Hospital.
Dr. Eko was the guest speaker of the Marshall Rotary Club on Thursday, along with Rotarian Ted Huffhines, in honor of World Polio Day, which was held Oct. 24.
Dr. Eko spent a few minutes with the club educating her knowledge of polio. Eko, who is originally from Nigeria, saw the effects of polio growing up. Typically, polio impacts third world countries, she said, due to lack of sanitation in developing countries.
The last diagnosed case of polio spread in the United States was in 1979, she said. Polio in extremely rare instances can be transferred through a vaccine, but Dr. Eko emphasized that it was extremely unlikely.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), most people who get infected with poliovirus (about 72 out of 100) will not have any visible symptoms.
About one out of four people with poliovirus infection will have flu-like symptoms that may include:
Sore throat
Fever
Tiredness
Nausea
Headache
Stomach pain
These symptoms usually last two to five days, then go away on their own.
However, a smaller proportion of people with poliovirus infection will develop other, more serious symptoms that affect the brain and spinal cord including paresthesia (feeling of pins and needles in the legs), meningitis (infection of the covering of the spinal cord and/or brain) occurs in about one out of 25 people with poliovirus infection and paralysis (can’t move parts of the body) or weakness in the arms, legs, or both, occurs in about one out of 200 people with poliovirus infection.
Paralysis is the most severe symptom associated with polio, because it can lead to permanent disability and death. Between two and 10 out of 100 people who have paralysis from poliovirus infection die, because the virus affects the muscles that help them breathe.
Huffhines shared his experiences of visiting Ethiopia with the club including seeing survivors and victims of polio.
“It was eye opening and I even had an uncle who was a polio survivor. One of his legs was shorter than the other and it drastically impacted his career,” he said.
As a founding partner of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Rotary International has made the eradication of polio one of their main priorities. Many clubs, including the Marshall Rotary Club, host fundraisers each year to donate to these efforts. Over the past three years, the Marshall Rotary Club has donated more than $100,000 to polio eradication.
Rotary members have contributed more than $2.1 billion and countless volunteer hours to protect nearly three billion children in 122 countries from this paralyzing disease. Rotary’s advocacy efforts have played a role in decisions by governments to contribute more than $10 billion to the effort, according to rotary.org.
“Many people say, ‘we have achieved 99.9 percent; why not stop now?’” Huffhines said. If all eradication efforts stopped today, within 10 years, polio could paralyze as many as 200,000 children each year, he said.
As part of their fundraiser, Marshall Rotarians are entered into a drawing over the next two weeks to win fun prizes such as a Rotary Club jacket or t-shirts.
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Marshall Rotary Club is currently meeting at noon every Thursday at Jose Tequila’s.