Keith Purvis was honored recently with a Paul Harris Fellow (PHF) presented by the Marshall Rotary Club for his work and dedication to the club, the youth of the community and Rotary.
The Fellow is a high honor earned by the individual through commitment and financial contributions to the Rotary Foundation and is named after Paul Harris, who helped found Rotary in 1905. Purvis joins a group of individuals recognized for their devotion to the ideals of goodwill, peace and understanding.
“It is a tribute to Purvis as he demonstrated a shared purpose with the objectives of the Rotary Foundation. He joins a remarkable company of people around the world all recognized for their commitment to ‘Service above Self,” Rotary President Jerry Pye said.
Purvis has chaired the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) for the past 18 years. RYLA is an intensive leadership experience for high school students that helps develop skills as a leader while at the same time having fun, making connections, creating skills and memories for a lifetime. This year’s RYLA will be held in April and in September.