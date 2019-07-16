Marshall ISD trustees on Monday unanimously voted to appoint the district’s first Hispanic trustee to serve on the board.
Rudy Medina will serve in the District 2 seat, replacing the late Barbara Alexander. Alexander died in April.
No candidates filed to fill the vacant position during the May elections, leaving the board the task of appointing a person to the spot. Medina submitted an application for the vacant seat and was interviewed by the board on Thursday.
Medina will serve until May, when he can then file to run for election for the remaining two years of the seat’s term.
“Rudy Medina is a longtime Marshall resident who graduated from Marshall High School and is a local insurance salesman and we feel he will represent District 2 well,” Marshall ISD Board President Brad Burris said on Monday. “He will be the first Hispanic person to sit on the Marshall ISD board, and this is a very big deal, especially considering 37 percent of our population is Hispanic. We are very excited about this.”
Medina said he wanted to serve on the board to make a difference for not only his Marshall ISD students but others as well.
“I have two children at Marshall ISD and many relatives, and I just want to make changes and help as much as I can,” Medina said after being sworn in to office.
Other Agenda Items
Also at Monday’s meeting, the board unanimously voted to accept a bid on the last of the district’s vacant school buildings that were posted for sale following the 2017 Legacy Bond that saw four new elementary schools and one new junior high school built.
Trustees accepted a $55,000 bid from Anointing Grace Ministries’ the Rev. Kenneth Jackson for the former George Washington Carver Elementary School, located at 2302 Holland St. in Marshall.
The district previously accepted bids for the old Marshall Junior High School, Robert E. Lee Elementary School and J.H. Moore Elementary School. The district tore down and built over the old Crockett Elementary School, William B. Travis Elementary School and Price T. Young Middle School.
The old South Marshall Elementary School building was kept and is currently being turned into the district’s expanded Washington Early Childhood Center. The district also kept and renovated its Sam Houston Elementary School.