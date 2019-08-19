The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce announced, today, the appointment of Stacia Runnels as the new executive director, following an extensive two-month search.
“This process was not hasty, and there were no boundaries for our search committee. There were over 50 applicants that wanted to be a part of our chamber. We didn’t have to go very far to find the best person for the job,” Tim Huff, chairman of the chamber board, commented in a post on the chamber’s Facebook page.
Runnels has been on staff at the chamber since 2016, serving as director of membership and marketing.
Following the resignation of former director, Stormy Nickerson, in May, a five-person search committee comprised of local business owners and chamber board members was formed to search for the right candidate to continue moving the organization forward. The committee reviewed more than 50 resumes and interviewed nearly 10 candidates for the position, chamber officials noted.
“Ultimately, Runnels was the obvious choice for the job, and her hiring came with a unanimous vote of the chamber board,” chamber officials said.
“Stacia Runnels brings excitement, integrity, character, and a sincere love for our community. These are qualities that can’t be learned but are innate. Stacia has them all,” said Huff said.
Runnels said she’s both honored and blessed for the opportunity to serve in this capacity.
“I look forward to continuing the progress our team has made in the last three years and am deeply committed to sustaining the health and growth of our membership,” she said in the Chamber’s announcement. “Growing Harrison County begins with even the smallest business endeavor, and changing lives happens daily at the heart of our non-profit organizations. Industry is poised for future economic impact, and we will be there to assist and advocate in these endeavors. When coupled with the educational advancements of our institutions of higher learning, the potential for continued growth across the board is excellent.”
The current chamber staff is expected to stay in place and are also thrilled with Runnels’ hiring, said chamber officials.
“With the staff we have in place there is no limit to where we can go. Kim Brown, Dinora Harris, and our Administrative Analyst, Patrick Tatum, are doing an awesome job for The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce,” said Huff. “What an exciting time for The Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce. We as a board are looking forward to continued growth within the chamber.”
“The people of our community have consistently and intentionally been a source of encouragement to our family through our many seasons of life, and I am delighted to be able to give back to them as I serve in the role of Executive Director of the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce,” Runnels stated.