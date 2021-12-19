Runners on both two and four legs turned up on Thursday evening to participate in the Marshall ISD Education Foundation’s first annual Merry Maverick Jingle Bell Run in downtown Marshall.
Runners were decked out in colorful Christmas lights and attire as they took off running under the glow of the lights at downtown Marshall’s Wonderland of Lights.
The 5K run/walk was formerly hosted each year by the Wonderland of Lights staff but the Marshall ISD Education Foundation was given the opportunity to take over the 5K fundraiser to help support its grants to teachers program.
Marshall ISD band members were on hand to provide live music at Telegraph Park during the run and supporters hung around to cheer on their favorite contestants.
The foundation works year round to raise funds in an effort to supplement teachers’ classrooms with tools, software and other innovative ideas to help further student learning.
Teachers then write an application to the foundation, expressing their idea for the funds, and foundation members then award teacher grants to see those ideas come to life in their classrooms.
Those wishing to donate to the foundation to help fund teacher grants can do so by visiting the foundation’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/backthemavs or by sending a check to P.O. Box 8303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Those wishing to donate may also link a Kroger card and or Amazon Smile account to the foundation, which provides a small percentage of each purchase as a donation to the foundation.
The foundation is also currently selling steel insulated cups for $20 and blankets for $30 as part of its annual fundraiser. Those interested in purchasing either item should contact foundation member Jessica Scott.