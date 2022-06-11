The Sabine Farms Educational Society has announced the return of its annual Juneteenth Celebration following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual picnic-styled affair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 18 on the grounds of the historic Sabine Farms Historical Site, located off of U.S. 59 South and FM 1186. Complimentary refreshments will be served.
“As in the past, it will be a day of remembrance and celebration for the significance of that day to us,” said Helen Murray, president of the society.
The Juneteenth holiday, traditionally observed on June 19, marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Prior to the kickoff celebration at Sabine Farms, the educational society will have a special treat, featuring NFL legend and DeBerry native John Booty, who will conduct a sports clinic for area youth, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the site, also on June 18.
“He loves getting back home to visit family, friends and watch his Carthage ‘Bulldawgs,’” said Murray.
According to his biography, Booty was drafted in the 10th round of the 1988 NFL Draft by the New York Jets and played three seasons with them. He played two seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles and one season each with the Phoenix Cardinals, the New York Giants and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a total of eight seasons.
After retiring, Booty earned his bachelor’s of science degree in 1988 from Texas Christian University. He is now a co-coach of the “Mean Machine” Congressional Football Game for Charity benefitting the Capitol Police Memorial Fund.
The Sabine Farms Educational Society invites everyone to come for a day filled with fellowship, food and fun.
“Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn/folding chairs to ensure that they have comfortable seating,” said Murray.
Murray noted before that admission is free, but donations are always welcomed to help with the upkeep of the site, which is managed and preserved by the educational society and once served as the cornerstone of activity for the African-American community in Harrison County and the surrounding area.
According to the Historical Endangered Site marker at the location, the site was one of several experimental farming communities administered by the Resettlement Administration (later the Farm Security Administration) to aid people displaced by the upheaval of the Great Depression. Through the effort, 141 farm communities were created; 13 of them, including Sabine Farms, served African-American sharecroppers.
The grounds boasted a cooperative store, a 400-seat auditorium, a home economics building, a dining hall and dormitory, combination office building, water tower and cucumber stand. All the homes had electricity, water and sanitation as an effort to improve the condition of poverty in rural Harrison County.
During the society’s annual Juneteenth celebration, attendees enjoy reminiscing about the times when the place was bustling with activity. It served as the hub of the community, including the host of many Juneteenth activities.