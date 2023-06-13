The Sabine Farms Educational Society will celebrate its annual Juneteenth celebration on the holiday, Monday, June 19, offering a day of food, fun and fellowship.
The picnic-styled affair will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sabine Farms Historical Site, located off of U.S. 59 South and FM 1186, in Harrison County’s Gill Community.
“Complimentary refreshments will be available as well as ‘water fun’ for all,” Helen Gross Murray, president of the Sabine Farm Educational Society, said of the group’s annual old-fashioned observance.
Murray noted before that, as in the past, the event will be a day of celebration and remembrance for the significance of the holiday, and what it means in terms of freedom.
The holiday marks the day in 1865 when slaves in Texas finally learned that the Civil War had ended and slavery had been abolished. The news, which was delivered in Galveston by Union soldiers, came two and a half years after President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was issued in 1862 and became official Jan. 1, 1863.
Attendees to the Juneteenth celebration are encouraged to bring folding or lawn chairs to ensure that they have comfortable seating. Murray advised that admission is free, but donations are accepted to help with the maintenance of the site, which is managed and preserved by the educational society and once served as the cornerstone of activity for the African-American community in Harrison County and the surrounding area.
According to the Historical Endangered Site marker at the location, the site was one of several experimental farming communities administered by the Resettlement Administration (later the Farm Security Administration) to aid people displaced by the upheaval of the Great Depression. It was one of only three such communities in Texas and one of 13 nationwide designated for African-Americans. Additionally, Sabine Farms was the only African American Resettlement community west of the Mississippi.
Sabine Farms Brochure
In addition to celebrating the upcoming Juneteenth holiday, the educational society is also celebrating the publishing of a new brochure, recently printed solely in honor of the historic site.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the Harrison County Historical Commission for their assistance in the preparation and publication of our brochure,” said Murray.
Thomas Speir, chair of the Harrison CHC, said it was a pleasure for the Harrison CHC to assist the Sabine Farms Educational Society with the brochure project.
”We have worked with them for a few years on a brochure, and we are pleased that they have one available to the public now,” said Speir. “We are helping with its distribution to various historic venues in the county.”
”We all want as many people as possible to know about this historic asset,” he said.
Speir said the brochure is available at the Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce and the Marshall Public Library.
The brochure details the history of Sabine Farms, which established in 1935 as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal Program. The program created 141 farm communities, 13 of which served African American sharecroppers. By September 1938, a total of 80 families, with more than 400 people, were settling the 150 farms at the site, the brochure notes.
The 12,000-acre Sabine Farms site served not only as a home for families and farms, but also offered social and recreational advantages, a community center, schools, cooperative markets and training programs. The brochure notes that the 19.3 acre community center included a caretaker’s house, an auditorium, a home economics building and beauty shop, a farm shop, a health center, the cooperative grocery store and cannery, a dormitory and dining hall, slaughter house, barbeque pit, a well with a water tower and an office building.
The brochure includes directions to the historic site as well as contact information for a tour. To schedule a tour of Sabine Farms, call (903) 935-9961 or (903) 407-1963 or email hgmurray@prodigy.net.