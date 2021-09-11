Even though Marshall native David “Heath” Zeigler Jr. was only a seventh-grader when the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001, it’s not something he will soon forget.
As a Petty Officer Second Class in the U.S. Navy, Zeigler has the privilege of serving on the USS Somerset, named for Somerset County, Pennsylvania, in honor of the 40 passengers and crew who died during the hijacking of United Airline Flight 93.
Zeigler joined the Navy 10 years ago and can vividly recall the memories from when 9/11 occurred.
“I was shocked and in disbelief when we saw it on the news in the classroom,” recalled Zeigler. “I didn’t really understand it until I got home that afternoon and talked about it with my parents. Being here, on the USS Somerset, taking the time to remember those who sacrificed their lives that day and for all those who fought and sacrificed their lives in the years after that, is incredibly important and it really hits home. That event galvanized us as a nation and reminded us that we have an important role to play in the world.”
The sailor joining the Navy because he wanted a different direction in life and to make a contribution to the nation.
According to Zeigler, who is a 2007 Marshall High School graduate, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Marshall.
“Respect is so important in all aspects of life,” said Zeigler. “Mutual respect is what makes things work.”
Over the weeks following the Flight 93 crash, recovery personnel retrieved more than 95 percent of the airplane’s wreckage from the 9/11 World Trade Center attack. USS Somerset’s bow and keel are forged from steel salvaged from the crash. Every deck of the ship contains mementos of Flight 93, including a dedicated passageway leading to the memorial room, which bears the names of the passengers.
According to Department of Defense (DoD) officials, “We honor the lives of those lost and the courage and bravery of the first responders who tirelessly worked to save lives. They have become part of the DoD extended family.”
According to U.S. officials, the flight’s passengers and crew prevented terrorist hijackers from reaching their presumed destination in Washington, D.C.; instead crashing near Shanksville in Somerset County, Pennsylvania. Those aboard Flight 93 embodied the strength and determination of the people of the United States: to recover, rally, and take the fight to the enemy, honoring the memory of those who were impacted by the attacks.
“It’s an incredible honor to carry on the legacy of service of the 40 heroes of United Flight 93,” said Capt. Dave Kurtz, Somerset’s commanding officer. “As sailors we play the away game so that Americans don’t have to react the way those passengers and crew members did 20 years ago. Their actions remain our inspiration.”
Serving in the Navy means Zeigler is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“We exist to protect the American way of life,” said Zeigler. “We keep shipping lanes open and we make sure we have access where we need to have access.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to to the Navy.
Zeigler and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.
“In my current assignment, I’m the only person who does my job and that’s a big responsibility,” said Zeigler. “I also love the fact that I can take things that I learn and share them with others to help them become better at what they do.”
One of those assignments aboard the USS Somerset, according to his dad, David H. Zeigler Sr., is to operate the ship’s museum which is dedicated to Somerset County and those that lost their lives on 9/11.
“We could not be more proud of the sailor he has become. The opportunities he has had being in the Navy is just tremendous. He has and will see more of the world than I ever will,” his dad said.
David and his wife, Laura, both got to visit Heath aboard the USS Somerset in June and his dad also spent time with him in 2012 when he was part of the final crew for the USS Enterprise CVN-65.
As Zeigler and other sailors continue to train, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy means that, regardless of what I’m personally doing, I know that I am part of an institution that is much larger than myself,” added Zeigler. “All the hard work, all the sacrifices, we make, it’s all to keep our fellow citizens safe.”
For more information about the Navy’s commemoration of 9/11, visit www.history.navy.mil.