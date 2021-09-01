In the wake of a natural disaster, the number one question on everyone’s mind is how do I protect my family. But what do you do when your family also consists of competition horses, show pigs and goats?
For many families facing the deadly consequences of Hurricane Ida this past week, that answer came in the form of Josey Ranch, whose owners Martha and R.E. Josey offered free space and hook ups to families escaping the storm, as well as a space for their prized animals.
Martha Josey said that 300 stalls were almost completely filled on Sunday as evacuees gathered at the ranch to wait out the storm ravaging their hometowns.
The Prejeant family from around Houma, Louisiana in the southernmost part of the state, were one of the 21 families who traveled to the ranch this past week to escape the storm.
Perri Jean Prejeant, a former student of Martha and R.E. Josey’s long running rodeo school, came up to East Texas with her family, their five horses and an additional five dogs.
Prejeant first came to the ranch for the rodeo school when she was just three years old, never suspecting that 30 years later she would return for a totally different reason.
“We knew that they had space, we have always known that we were welcome here at the ranch,” Prejeant said.
She said that while her families property was miraculously spared by the storm, the town of Homer was ravaged by hurricane Ida, with many of the families friends and neighbors sending her photos of property damage.
“It’s bad, all three of the hospitals out there were almost shut down,” she said. “I’ve seen roofs torn off, and trees ripped out of the ground.”
Another family, the Hess family, came to the ranch to find a place to safely keep their animals. Uniquely, the Hess’s brought tons of goats and show pigs to the farm for safe keeping, a new addition welcomed with open arms by the Joseys.
“I think that the first time we started doing this was more than 20 years ago,” Martha said. “Many of our students and their families knew we had hookups, and space in our stalls when we aren’t running clinics, and we of course never charged them to use it.”
Nowadays, she said that the ranch is well known as a safe haven for any family or animal that needs to find a place to stay.
In fact, word has spread so well that the ranch is even attracting evacuees that have never been there before. One family, from New Iberia, Louisiana said that this trip was the first that they had made out to the ranch, but that they would definitely be returning.
“One woman, whose family was hit particularly hard by the storm, she even told me that she is thinking of relocating here to Marshall, Texas,” Martha said.