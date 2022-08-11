School Bus (copy)
TxDOT is reminding drivers to be aware of their surroundings and school traffic as the new year starts.

 File Photo

As area students return to school, the Marshall Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to drive safely in and around school zones and to follow a new state crosswalk law.

In a press release Tuesday, TxDOT stated that “everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe on their way to and from school.” It also warned that this includes adhering to “a new Texas law that requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”

