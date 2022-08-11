As area students return to school, the Marshall Police Department and the Texas Department of Transportation are reminding drivers to drive safely in and around school zones and to follow a new state crosswalk law.
In a press release Tuesday, TxDOT stated that “everyone has a responsibility to keep children safe on their way to and from school.” It also warned that this includes adhering to “a new Texas law that requires drivers to stop and yield to pedestrians in crosswalks.”
On Wednesday, Marshall Police Chief, Cliff Carruth said in his own press release “we encourage drivers to continue to be mindful of the designated school zones and obey all traffic laws.”
Marshall ISD students return to school today. MPD said drivers should maintain focus in and around school zones and bus stops.
“The Marshall Police Department will continue to patrol the posted school zones and enforce the laws to ensure the safety of our children,” Carruth said.
Drivers should take extra precaution because anyone who hits a pedestrian in a crosswalk now faces criminal charges, TxDOT said. In October of 2017, a mother walking her son to school approached a crosswalk and, upon crossing, was struck and killed by a motorist. Her son was also hit, but he suffered serious injuries that required him to spend more than three months in a wheelchair. The driver was not charged in connection with the fatality.
The Lisa Torry Smith Act became law in Texas on Sept. 1, 2021. This law requires drivers to come to a complete stop for pedestrians or cyclists who are properly in an intersection, rather than just yielding to them as in the past. This new law, known as Senate Bill 1055, states that if a driver causes bodily harm to “a pedestrian, a cyclist or a person operating a motor-assisted scooter, at a crosswalk,” may face a misdemeanor charge, and if the pedestrian is seriously injured, the charge may be a felony.
The law does not allow pedestrians to step from a curb into the path of a vehicle that is “…so close that it is impossible for the vehicle operator to stop and yield.”
In the press release, TxDOT offered drivers, parents, and students safety tips.
Tips for Driving in School Zones
• Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last school year.
• Stay alert and put your phone away. Using a handheld electronic device while driving in an active school zone is against the law.
• Always obey school zone speed limit signs. Remember, traffic fines increase in school zones.
• Drop off and pick up your children in your school’s designated areas, not the middle of the street.
• Keep an eye on children gathered at bus stops.
• Watch for children who might dart across the street or between vehicles.
Tips for Drivers Sharing the Road with School Buses
• Follow at a safe distance, keeping in mind that school buses make frequent stops.
• Always remain alert for children around buses and remember that they may not always look for vehicles before crossing the street.
• Stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of which direction you’re headed. Continue your trip once the bus has moved, the flashing lights stop flashing or the bus driver signals it’s okay to pass.
• Violations can lead to a fine of up to $1,250 for a first offense.
Tips for Children Walking or Biking to School
• Always use sidewalks. If there’s not a sidewalk, walk on the left side of the street facing traffic.
• Cross the street at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, right, and left again before proceeding.
• Always obey crossing guards.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.
• Look for traffic when stepping off a bus or from behind parked vehicles.
• Always wear a helmet when riding a bicycle.
• Don’t be distracted by electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
• Follow all traffic rules, signs, and signals.