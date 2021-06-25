The Summer Adventures in Learning, or SAIL program, took a field trip to the Diamond Don RV Park this week to learn about animals and explore nature as part of its ongoing free summer enrichment program.
Francene Rainey, and her husband Don, own the RV Park, and have been hosting a summer event there since the program began around five years ago.
Additionally, the Rainey’s are integral members of the Jefferson Railway and Wetlands Foundation, one of the many donors that support SAIL each year.
Rainey said that the program is a Christian based learning program that includes working on improving children’s reading, writing and mathematics skills.
“What we really wanted to do (with the Jefferson Railway and Wetlands Foundation) was to provide low cost adventures for children, and that’s why we support SAIL,” she said.
The program runs for about six weeks and is for pre-kindergarten through 5th grade students directed by Dr. G. Arcolia Jenkins. The program also offers opportunities for older students who can serve as teaching assistants and mentors.
Rainey’s own granddaughter Hannah Wales participated in the program in 2019 as a mentor, describing the experience as rewarding and fun.
“It is just so much fun being able to work with the kids, I think it helps them a lot to have a role model there that is also a kid, they have someone they can relate too on a more personal level,” Wales said. “Even now I will run into kids at the grocery store and they will run up to me and tell me that they miss me.”
On Thursday this week the group participated in this year’s field trip to Diamond Don Park, which kicked off in the morning at the Jefferson Depot where they got to pet and take photos with an alligator before taking a train ride.
Rainey said that during the ride children learned about the history of the Jefferson railway and ecology of the area, before arriving at the park.
Here the group was able to interact with the gator pit, which has eight adult alligators in it, before moving to the pavilion for a few planned presentations.
Dolly Upton brought a large tortoise for students to feed, along with Stephanie Lohman who brought three baby goats, a bearded lizard and a chameleon.
After presentations students enjoyed outdoors games in the grass before having a free hot dog lunch.
Police Chief Florentino Perez also presented to students after lunch about seat belt safety, followed by a presentation by the local library.
Students continued their day “gold panning”, searching for arrow heads and gem stones on the property. Children were also able to participate in a scavenger hunt throughout the day, where if they answer questions correctly from the various presentations, they receive a prize.
Rainey said that around 40 kids participated in the program this year, as well as older student mentors and teachers.
“It’s just a really great program,” Rainey said. “We always have such a great time when they come out.”
Planned through the rest of the summer, students will receive instruction on a variety of skills ranging from etiquette, fine arts, liberal arts and citizenship, with the goal of improving a child’s academic performance. Students fill their “Big Book” of adventures throughout the summer with their memories and experiences from the program.
Rainey said that Dr. Jenkins is a native of Jefferson, and that her family has lived in the area for nine generations.
“It was easy for her to identify with students who have a need for activities between school closing and school opening for the new school year, because she has been a working parent,” Rainey said. “She has accomplished her goal.”