The Salvation Army Marshall Service Unit is one of many units across the country now utilizing Google and Apple pay options at red buckets this year to offer a touchless pay option to protect against the spread of COVID-19.
Tammy Luster, the Marshall Office Coordinator, confirmed that donors are now able to scan or bump to donate at stands, rather than requiring community members and bell ringers to exchange cash.
She added that the Salvation Army is also providing all volunteers with a COVID-19 Safety Kit which includes disposable mask, disposable gloves, a disposable apron and hand sanitizer wipes.
“Bell Ringers will be provided with a training video that shows how to safely perform duties and engage with the public in a COVID environment,” Luster said. “Bell Ringers will be trained that as individuals approach the kettle they are to still maintain social distancing. All kettles will be cleaned prior to use of each volunteer.”
Luster added that this year, it is more important than ever for community members to donate to help those in need this holiday season.
“It is very important to give this year because our community needs are much greater. We have more families that are unable to pay their rent or utility bills, purchase food or even provided gifts for Christmas due to either extreme decrease in weekly hours at work or the loss of their job,” she said.
Kettle locations in Marshall this year include in front of Hobby Lobby, Super 1 Foods on Pinecrest, Kroger’s and both entrances at Walmart.
The Salvation Army is also still looking for volunteers this year, since they are struggling to find volunteers due to the pandemic, according the Luster.
Luster said that is anyone locally is interested in volunteering they can go to registertoring.com, chose Marshall Texas as the location, set up a profile and chose your date and location to ring or they can call the office at (903) 927-2428 to sign up to ring.