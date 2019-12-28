Though official totals will not be in until Dec. 31 for local kettle drives, Salvation Army is thankful for all of the volunteers that aided their efforts this holiday season.
In Marshall, bell ringers for their annual Kettle Drive included: East Texas Baptist University athletic groups, ETBU staff, Marshall High School National Honor Society members, MHS Anchor Club, MHS student council, Marshall High School FCA, Marshall High 18plus program, Knights of Columbus,Knights of Columbus Young Men, Mt. Zion Baptist Church drill team, Bancorp South Bank staff, Texas State Technical College staff, Delta Sigma Theta MAC Sorority, Omega Psi Phi Fa, Harleton High Group, Elysian Fields High Skeet group, Top Teens of America, Harrison County Probation Officers, Marshall Advisory Board Members as well as 18 individual volunteers.
Originally, the Kettlebell program was started in 1891 when Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee was distraught because so many poor individuals in San Francisco were going hungry. During the holiday season he resolved to provide a free Christmas dinner but wasn’t sure how he would fund it.
According the Salvation Army’s website, as he pondered the issue, his thoughts drifted back to his sailor days in Liverpool, England. He remembered how at Stage Landing, where the boats came in, there was a large, iron kettle called “Simpson’s Pot” into which passers-by tossed a coin or two to help the poor.
Soon he placed a pot at Oakland Ferry Landing with a sign that said “Keep the Pot Boiling.” He soon had the money needed to make sure that the needy were properly fed at Christmas.
Six years later the kettle idea has spread from coast to coast and then eventually to countries throughout the world.
The tradition continues each holiday season with ‘Bell Ringers’ collecting money outside stores for the Salvation Army’s Christmas efforts.