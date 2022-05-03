The Marshall Independent School District is mourning the loss of fourth grade Sam Houston Elementary School student Laylah McGlothin, who according to the school district died Sunday night.
“It is with deep regret and sadness that we inform you about a tragic loss to our school community,” Superintendent Richele Langley wrote, “This loss is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for our entire school, especially our students.”
Langley said that the a crisis counseling team will be made available at school to talk with students and support any students in need. She said that any parent who wants to be sure their student speaks to one of the crisis counselors can contact the schools counseling staff to make arrangements.
“We are deeply saddened by the loss to our school community and will make every effort to help your child as they process their grief,” Langley said, “Laylah will be greatly missed by her peers and staff at Sam Houston Elementary. We thank you for keeping the McGlothin family in your thoughts during this very difficult time.”