Students at a Marshall ISD elementary campus will now have a new learning center for students, thanks to the grand opening of the campuses’ new Outdoor Science Center on Friday.
The Greater Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce was on hand to host a ribbon cutting to officially recognize the new Outdoor Science Center at the Sam Houston STEM Academy.
Sam Houston Elementary School Principal Jerry Hancock said the new center will offer students a chance to get out of the classrooms and experience a hands on approach to learning with activity centers changing based on teachers’ curriculum at the time.
Friday’s activities at the Outdoor Science Center, which was sponsored by Marshall ISD parents James Love and Amy Ware, included a weather station where students can check the outside temperature, rain fall amounts and wind direction.
Other activities included a water clarity demonstration with jars of water mixed with different additives, a growing station which allows students to plant seeds and monitor their growth, a melting station and more.
“A lot of these students never get to plant anything so for them to get to come out here and do this will be a great experience for them,” Hancock said. “This Center is also a good place for teachers to use lunch with their students outside as an incentive to do well in the classroom.”
The new Outdoor Science Center is located in front of the campuses’ newly constructed kindergarten wing on the west side of the building. Hancock said there is a second Outdoor Science Center that was previously built on the east side of the building.