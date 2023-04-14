For eight weeks, children at Sam Houston STEM school took the “Walk Across Texas” challenge, pledging to eat right and exercise.
The exercise regime recently paid off for the students, as they received prizes and more for their participation in the event, which was headed by the Harrison County Family & Community Health program area committee.
“The whole objective is to get them to adopt a healthy lifestyle,” said Extension Agent Louraiseal McDonald. “That includes healthy eating and healthy exercising.”
The goal is for them to adopt the healthy lifestyle and share it not only at home but amongst their peers.
“The ultimate result is we have a healthier community,” said McDonald.
During the eight-week program all students in the elementary school participated in the program, logging in a total of approximately 832 miles.
“The goal is to walk the number of miles from East Texas to West Texas, which is 832 miles,” said McDonald. “Kindergarten all the way through fifth grade participated. We didn’t really do it as a competition. It was really about getting them up, getting them moving, being active.”
Participants were awarded jump ropes, Frisbees and beach balls. As a special treat, participants were entertained by the Marshall Junior High School band.
“We ended up combining two events in one because that day was originally set aside for the junior high band to come out and get the kids excited and encourage them to join the band. The band director introduced the band, the band played some songs. He talked about each section, instruments and benefits of being in the band,” said McDonald. “It was a really good, true celebration.”
The program was done in conjunction with the Learn Grow Eat Grow program that’s already implemented at Sam Houston. Through the school’s participation in both programs, they are qualified to become a healthy recognized school, said McDonald.
“The basic goal of walk across Texas is to get the kids up and walking and moving — not to have such a (lazy lifestyle) sitting down, watching TV or being in front of the computer or just on their cell phone,” said McDonald.
McDonald thanked the Cammack Family Funeral Home, the Harrison Family and Community Health committee and Communities in Schools for helping sponsor the event. She also expressed appreciation to the Master Wellness program and to school coordinator Lula Waskom and principal Jessica Johnson.
“Ms. Lula Waskom was very instrumental in this,” said McDonald. “I also want to thank Ms. Johnson for allowing me and [fellow extension agent] Matt [Garrett] to come in and do this program.”