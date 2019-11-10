Students at one of Marshall ISD’s elementary campuses on Friday spent time honoring the service of U.S. military veterans from their own community, in honor of the upcoming Veterans Day on Monday.
Sam Houston Elementary School students hosted their annual Veterans Day program for students, staff, community members and community veterans.
Students performed patriotic songs for those gathered before hearing from former Marshall ISD parent and U.S. military veteran Kelly Baker who served as the guest speaker.
“I served in the Marines from March of 1993 to March of 2013 when I retired,” Baker said. “Today we talked about service and sacrifice.”
Baker told the students that it is important for them to earn and complete their education.
“The best way to honor those who served and sacrificed is to get a quality education,” he said. “An educated person is a free person.”
Baker served in Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2007 and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan in 2010 as a helicopter mechanic.
“I was always in aviation from beginning to end,” he said.
Baker’s own son is now in training for the Army National Guard in Ft. Hood.
The students honored the service of veterans, including those from their own families by hosting a cake and punch reception for them in the school’s new Makerspace room following the program.
The Makerspace room, funded by the campus’ PTA group, allows students to come in and work on hands on activities each week, including a Lego wall and marble run wall.
Other East Texas area school districts also have Veterans Day programs planned in the coming week.
Hallsville ISD
Hallsville ISD will host its annual Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Hallsville Junior High School auditorium, located at 1 Bobcat Lane in Hallsville.
Veterans from the community are invited to come early for light refreshments and to visit with each other before the program.
The program’s guest speaker will be Hallsville ISD parent and U.S. military veteran Chris Comer. If weather permits, there will be a parade down Bobcat Lane outside the school immediately following the program.
Jefferson ISD
Jefferson High School will host its annual Veterans Day program beginning with a reception from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 14 at the high school’s Commons Area. During the reception, veterans and their spouses will be served food by the high school’s Culinary Arts students.
All community veterans and their spouses are invited to attend for free. Veterans are asked to RSVP by Tuesday by calling Tracey Powell at the high school so the Culinary Arts students can plan for the number of guests.
Immediately following the reception, the group will move to the high school gym at 2:50 p.m. for a Veterans Day assembly which will run through 3:15 p.m.
The assembly will recognize both Veterans Day and Memorial Day since the school will be closed on Memorial Day. The high school choir will perform during the reception and the high school Bulldog band will perform during the assembly, Jefferson High School teacher Chester Jones said.
Waskom ISD
Waskom High School is set to host its Veterans Day program at 9 a.m. Monday in the high school gym, located at 980 School Ave. in Waskom.
The program will feature guest speaker Michael Welch, who serves as the special education teacher and coach.