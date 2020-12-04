Jolly ol’ Saint Nick will return to one of his favorite places, Marshall Depot, this Saturday to celebrate the “the most wonderful time of the year” as the Historic T&P Depot board hosts “Santa at the Depot”.
“There will be milk and cookies and a story,” said Cathy Wright, board chair of the Marshall Depot board Inc., which sponsors the annual Santa at the Depot event.
The event will kick off at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the historic Texas & Pacific Depot and Museum in Marshall.
Wright said social distancing will be exercised as a precaution of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“He’s going to be able to take pictures (with children) safely,” she said.
Wright said realizing there’s a pandemic, the Depot wanted to make sure the event continued as safely as possible to continue the Christmas tradition.
“We’ll be outside and the depot will be decorated,” she said. “We wanted to try to be as traditional as possible in this nontraditional atmosphere.”
Wright said they are happy to be able to still host Santa, particularly since he won’t be able to make a second appearance as he normally does at the annual Christmas parade since the parade has been canceled now due to the pandemic.
“We always do it the same day, that Saturday. Santa (traditionally) comes to the Depot in the morning, and then Santa goes on to the parade (that night),” she said.
“We’ll miss the parade,” Wright continued. “We want to be as Christmassy as possible.”
Door prizes will be given away at Saturday’s Santa at the Depot event. Wright encourages all to come and kick off the Christmas season.
“Please come on and visit the depot,” she said.
“Santa has been stopping at the depot in Marshall for many years and admits this is one of his favorite places to visit,” Wright has shared before.