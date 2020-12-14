Santa comes in many forms and fashions and this holiday season Dr. Janet Washington and her team of elves with JC Provisions helped provide toys for more than 125 families.
On Saturday, families were able to participate in a drive-thru toy give-a-way. Provisions for JC, which operates the JC Training Center, is normally a business full of students trying to learn and better themselves. They specialize in providing training for medical billing and coding, medical secretaries, business accounting, construction and contracting, medical insurance billing, coding for medical secretaries, medical office management and health information technology.
At Christmas they have another mission — to become elves for their annual toy giveaway, even if they had to complete the mission with social distancing requirements in place due to COVID-19. This year marks the organization’s 18th annual event.
This year, Dr. Washington, Terrance Campbell, Shirley Henderson, Syreeta Hicks and Kenny Lilly, organized many toys with lists, that they checked more than twice, to partner children with just the right toys this Christmas.
Due to COVID, Childrens’ Charities was not able to provide the organization with the toys they needed, so Dr. Washington took it upon herself to find additional sources of funding: Heaven’s Lilly in Longview donated $1,500, Dr. Ronni Shade in Dallas donated $500 and Dr. Washington herself donated $1,500.
The majority of the toys typically come from 20,000 items donated in Dallas at the Annual Margarita Ball, however, the event was canceled this year due to the virus.
As part of the ‘elves’ mission, they aimed to purchase higher quality toys, including those items the retail above at least $29. On Saturday, they gave away 129 bags, average 2-6 children per family.
On Tuesday, Dec. 22 the organization will also give away two pallets of FEMA food boxes containing 12 cans of tuna, 12 small Pringles, 12 packages of raisins and 12 chocolate protein bars at 5 p.m.
Those needing to receive the food should call Dr. Washington at 903-935-4182 or provisionsforjc@gmail.com or medicalat@aol.com. The organization will contact applicants about availability and pickup.