JEFFERSON— Jefferson was the first East Texas town to kick off the annual Christmas parade trend for 2019 on Saturday.
Folks lined the bayou town’s Austin Street Saturday evening in the hopes of catching candy and a glimpse of Santa or his elves.
With Christmas now right around the corner, other East Texas cities are set to host their parades in the coming weeks, promising plenty of fun for the whole family.
Hallsville
The annual Hallsville Christmas parade, hosted by the Hallsville Lions Club, is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday in downtown Hallsville. Immediately following the Christmas parade, the city will host its annual Light Up the Park event at the Hallsville City Park, located at 100 North Central Street.
Light Up the Park is a month long event that collects canned food for local families while offering the community a fun, holiday themed event to attend and view all month long.
For more information about Light Up the Park or to see a full list of the month long events, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Light-Up-the-Park-150132245710734/
Waskom
The annual Waskom Christmas parade is set for 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Waskom and is hosted by the Waskom Lions Club.
Uncertain
The 38th annual Uncertain Floating Christmas parade is set for Dec. 21 at Johnson’s Ranch at Caddo Lake. The time is yet to be announced. Floats will be judged and winners will take home prizes and trophies.
For more information or to enter the floating parade, visit the event’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Uncertain-Texas-Floating-Parades-2159408924379111/
Marshall
Marshall’s annual Christmas parade is set for 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Marshall with the 33rd annual Wonderland of Lights activities to immediately follow near the historic Harrison County Courthouse.