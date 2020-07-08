While Susan Chamberlain and Sherry Tiller shared thoughts regarding leaving the Confederate statue alone at the Wednesday morning commissioners court meeting, other members of the Save Our Soldier group gathered on the courthouse square near the statue. Chamberlain and Tiller joined the group after they got through speaking during public comments at the meeting.
Commissioners took no action regard their comments or the statue since it was not on the agenda.
