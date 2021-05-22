Seventy-nine Jefferson High School seniors walked across the stage Friday night to receive their diplomas but it was the one absent senior classmember whose presence was missed the most. A special seat featuring photos of Katelyn Nicole Mutai was part of the graduation ceremony including sunflowers and other senior trinkets.
Katelyn was killed in a car accident in the summer of 2020.
“We celebrate the culmination of many years under the guidance and influence of teachers, parents, coaches and each other,” Salutatorian Samantha Taylor said in her welcome address. “The journey has been long. There have been many memories and we have had to say goodbye far too soon to some of our friends. I wish my longtime friend Katelyn Mutai was here with us tonight as she should be. But while not here physically this evening, she is still in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew her. Katelyn, we miss your contagious smile.”
Valedictorian Reagan Wix presented the senior class address as the top of the Jefferson High School Class of 2021 and shared thoughts and memories with those at graduation.
Reagan said although it had been a rough journey for the class with many ups and downs, they persevered.
“I know for me especially I would not have made it if it weren’t for all of the people I have met here at Jefferson and I would like to thank you all,” she said.
Reagan shared thanks to the faculty, staff and teachers along with her friends that aided the senior in her high school journey. She also shared a special thanks to her family during the speech.
“Thank you Dad for always being there when I needed help and always offering advice. And thank you Mom for not just being any mom but for being a cool mom. I love you both dearly and you two are truly the reason I am graduating. And thank you to my sister, Rachael. You have stuck by me like no other,” she said.
Reagan also shared thanks to the Class of 2021 and said she would never forget the journey and the memories they made together.
“I’m going to miss you all. But we all have bright futures ahead of us. I have no doubt that our class can do great things. Our class, more than any other before us, has faced many great challenges. At the end of our junior year we were hit with the pandemic. School was shut down and we were told to quarantine. We lost our junior prom and our summer,” Reagan said. “As the next school year began to approach, we began to receive some freedom again. And then before we knew it, we were going back to classes again. Or some of us were.”
After the loss of a classmate and a teacher, along with relatives in the pandemic, Reagan urged classmates and those in attendance not to take one moment for granted.
“Tell your loved ones that you love them every day. Live your life without any regret and live it to the fullest,” she said.
Other superlative classmembers participated in the commencement exercises including Billy Humphrey who led the invocation, A’Navya Jernigan who led the Pledge of Allegiance, Nicholas Habibelahian who introduced the school board members, Madelyn Shelton and Montre Jefferson who led the Alma Mater and Allison Rogers who gave the benediction.