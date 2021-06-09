Spring showers have officially come to East Texas, with storms expected to continue in the Marshall area this week.
The National Weather Service based in Shreveport said that Marshall and the rest of the East Texas area can expect scattered rain and thunder storms, which can lead to potential flash flooding risks, throughout the week.
Wednesday community members can expect a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms throughout the day, with a high of 90 and low of 73.
Scattered showers are expected to continue throughout the week, with thunderstorms expected to return Sunday. After 1 p.m. on Sunday chances for thunderstorms in the area grow to about 20 percent.
The National Weather Service stated that while chances of strong storms throughout the week appear to be centered more in the Shreveport area, that community members in East Texas should be aware of the weather, as it can change in any moment.
Representatives also reminded community members that June is the beginning of hurricane season in the south, with the National Weather Service anticipating a more active season than usual this year.
The city of Marshall saw about 11 inches of rain throughout the month of May 2021, with June expected to follow suit, with tropical storms predicted throughout the month.
The NWS reported that tropical storms bring with them hurricanes that cause rain and flooding coupled with potential tornadoes and strong winds. Even those who are inland need to be prepared this season with an emergency plan and preparedness kit in case of severe weather.