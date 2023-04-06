Marshall Fire Department responded to a Thursday morning house fire in the 700 block of Scenic Loop that displaced one family and claimed the lives of several pets.
“At 7:41am this morning, Marshall fire personnel were dispatched to the 700 block of Scenic Loop for a structure fire at the location,” Marshall Fire Chief Reggie Cooper reported.
“Neighbors noticed the fire and made the call to 911. The neighbors then heroically beat on the doors, notifying the unsuspected occupants, getting them out to safety,” said Cooper.
The fire chief said Battalion Chief Randall Jeans noted heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the house.
“Chief Jeans authorized an interior fire attack and firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire,” said Cooper.
While no injuries were reported, several pets inside of the home did perish due to smoke inhalation, the fire chief noted. As a result, animal control was called and responded to the scene for support.
Nevertheless, “Firefighters were able to locate and rescue one house cat, rendering aid using an animal rescue kit kept in our Command Unit,” said Cooper. "We are grateful for the animal rescue kit acquired by and training given by Fire Marshal Scott Barmore."
The cat was one of three animals to survive. Three others perished.
“Animal Control took possession of the survived animals for further observation and care,” Cooper said. “A special thanks to them for their assistance.”
The fire chief also applauded the heroic actions of the neighbors, who reported the fire and ensured that all occupants escaped safely.
“We are very fortunate for the fast actions of good hearted, brave neighbors who more than likely positively altered a potentially detrimental outcome,” said Cooper.
“The family was displaced, however, there was no need for Red Cross assistance,” he noted.
The cause of the fire is being investigated, at this time.
“Due to the effects of the recent storms, SWEPCO crews have been working in the area and noted power had been turned off to the area since early this morning and there was no service to any of the houses in the area at the time of the fire,” said Cooper.