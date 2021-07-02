This week Scheef and Stone LLP partners welcomed a new member to the group, as well as celebrated the opening of their new Marshall office at 113 East Austin St.
Scheef and Stone representatives were joined by Greater Marshall Chamber of Commerce representatives for a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new office, welcoming intellectual property attorney Michael Smith to the team.
“We are honored to have Michael join our firm,” said partner Kelly Crawford. “Michael is a highly respected attorney and he comes with a lot of skill and experience.”
Smith is a Marshall native, who has a history serving the Marshall community, having served on the chamber board of directors previously for two full terms.
“I am very excited, we are interested in making this office our focal point in East Texas and I am happy to be a part of that,” Smith said, “I have family connects here, I love East Texas.”
As an experienced patent litigator, Smith has appeared as counsel of record in over 900 cases in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. Along with his community service work, Smith is involved in many leadership roles within the legal industry inbcluding as chairman of the Eastern District’s Local Rules Advisory Committee for almost a decade, editor of O’Connor’s Federal Rules Civil Trials for over 20 years, chair of the Litigation Section for the State Bar of Texas, Board of Editors of the Texas Bar Journal, Board of Directors of the State Bar of Texas and as president of the Eastern District of Texas Bar Association.
Director of the Chamber Stacia Runnels welcomed Smith and the new office into the Marshall community, offering support through the chamber and their many partners.
“We are just so thrilled to have this office, and to have Michael, who we all know and love, to be here,” Runnels said.
The new office for Scheef & Stone, LLP will continue to provide solid counsel to its clients by forging innovative legal solutions to build lasting relationships. From its offices in Dallas, Frisco, and now Marshall, members of the law firm hold themselves to the highest standards, and dedicate themselves to going beyond the extra mile for their clients
These standards have led to strategic growth, bringing the group’s attorney count to approximately 60 lawyers practicing in a full-service commercial firm with services including corporate, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, tax, construction law, banking, bankruptcy, intellectual property, healthcare, litigation and employment law. More info on the agency can be found at www.solidcounsel.com.